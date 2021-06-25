 Skip to main content
TU adds Tennessee cornerback Kenney Solomon as transfer
TU FOOTBALL

KNOXVILLE, TN - 2020.10.24 - Tennessee vs. Alabama

Kenney Solomon (right) closes in on Alabama's Jaylen Waddle last season. Solomon has transferred from Tennessee to Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane announced Friday.

 Courtesy Tennessee Athletics

The University of Tulsa has brought in a third transfer cornerback, announcing the addition of Kenney Solomon from Tennessee to its roster Friday.

Solomon, the seventh transfer to join the Hurricane since the start of the month, has three years of eligibility remaining including the extra season extended as a result of COVID-19.

Listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds, Solomon played in 21 games at Tennessee, joining the team as a walk-on cornerback, ultimately getting put on scholarship and moving to running back as a sophomore. He also was a sprinter for the track team.

Solomon is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he was a consensus three-star prospect and starred on offense, defense and special teams. He totaled eight interceptions in his final two years of high school and scored six touchdowns as a senior.

TU's other cornerback additions were junior-college transfer Tyree Carlisle and Texas A&M transfer Travon Fuller. The Hurricane had three of the five cornerbacks on its roster transfer out since the conclusion of spring practice, most notably losing veteran starters Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV to Missouri.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

