TU adds nonconference home game against NSU

With several games canceled because of COVID-19, the University of Tulsa men's basketball team has added a nonconference home game against Northeastern State.

The game will be played at noon Thursday at the Reynolds Center. It will count toward the Hurricane's record but will be an exhibition for the Division II RiverHawks.

The schedule addition was made in preparation for TU potentially not playing its March 7 game at SMU, which remains on pause because of the virus. The Hurricane's other remaining contest is at UCF on Tuesday, and the American Athletic Conference tournament starts March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

TU, which is 10-10 on the season and 7-8 in the American, has dropped four of its last five games and seven of its last 10.

