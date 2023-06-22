Maya Mayberry is remaining with the University of Tulsa women's basketball program even though her playing eligibility ended after last season.

On Thursday, head coach Angie Nelp announced that Mayberry will be the program's director of player development.

“I am thrilled for Maya to be joining our staff,” Nelp said. “Maya fully embraces our team culture and has a natural ability to lead others. She will continue to impact our program in a positive way as she transitions into her new role.”

Mayberry, daughter of Cascia Hall boys coach and former NBA player Lee Mayberry, played three seasons from 2020-23 for TU after spending her first two at Oral Roberts from 2017-19. Overall, she averaged 12.5 points in 131 college games. Mayberry had 1,631 career points.

Mayberry ended her career ranked third on TU's career list in 3-point baskets (171), fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.372) and 19th for scoring in program history.

In 2023, Mayberry was selected as the American Athletic Conference Ambassador Award honoree, which recognizes sportsmanship, ethical behavior, fair play and integrity, along with community service off the court. She was also a 2021 AAC third-team selection and was named to the 2020-21 and 2021-22 AAC All-Academic Team.

Mayberry received her bachelor’s degree in organizational studies in Dec. 2021 and her master’s degree in business in May.

There were other staff changes announced Thursday in TU's athletic program.

Jared Helin was named assistant women’s golf coach. Helin was on Kansas State's staff from 2017-23. After five years as an assistant, Helin was promoted to associate head coach last season.

“We’re excited to have Jared and his family join our golf program and the Tulsa community. Jared is a great coach and teacher. Our players know him very well from interactions when we’ve competed against Kansas State. I believe Jared will be a great asset for our golfers and our program,” said TU coach Annie Young.

Helin, a Kansas State graduate, was an assistant professional at Colbert Hills Country Club for two years before joining the KSU staff.

Also, TU's men's tennis program is adding Kansas Wesleyan men’s tennis coach Josh Molino as an assistant. Molino has coached at the high school, collegiate and USTA National levels over the last 12 seasons.

Molino coached for the 2019 USTA National Team Age-16 Zonals and the 2022 USTA National Team Age-14 Zonals. During the past five years, he coached Kansas Wesleyan, following a stint as director of junior tennis at the Genesis Health Club in Salina (Kansas). During three seasons at Detroit Country Day School, his team posted a 44-1 record and was ranked No. 1 by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association for three consecutive seasons. Molino is a 2011 Central Florida graduate.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.