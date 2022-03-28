TU adds former Konkol assistants to staff

The University of Tulsa filled two vacancies on its men’s basketball coaching staff Monday with the hires of Desmond Haymon and Josh Wolfe, the university announced.

Haymon and Wolfe worked three seasons under Eric Konkol at Louisiana Tech, where Konkol coached seven seasons before becoming TU’s 31st head coach last week. In their three years at Louisiana Tech, Haymon and Wolfe helped the Bulldogs to a 70-26 record.

Haymon will be an assistant coach, and Wolfe will be Konkol’s director of basketball operations.

“I’m thrilled to have both Desmond and Josh join us at The University of Tulsa,” Konkol said in a release. “Both are tremendous people first, but also exceptional coaches who put the players first. They are dedicated to helping our student athletes become the best versions of themselves while representing the campus and community in a first-class manner.”

Before Louisiana Tech, Haymon spent nine seasons at Stephen F. Austin as a graduate manager and assistant coach. In his first season as an assistant in 2018, the Lumberjacks finished 28-7 overall and appeared in the NCAA Tournament after winning a Southland Conference Championship. He was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Under Armour 30-Under-30 list.

As a player at Stephen F. Austin, Haymon recorded 1,159 career points and was the all-time winningest player in university history with 97 career wins. He led the team to its first NCAA Tournament win in 2014 over Virginia Commonwealth in overtime. Haymon converted a game-tying four-point play with 3.6 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Wolfe coached six seasons at Western Illinois before arriving at Louisiana Tech. There, he was an associate head coach and assistant coach.

