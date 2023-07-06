Former Tulsa basketball standout Bruce Vanley died Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. He was 60.

Vanley's college highlight was being named the 1982 Oil Capital Classic MVP. In the semifinals at Mabee Center, he had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lift TU past defending national champion North Carolina, which was led by Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins.

Vanley then had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots in the title game victory over Oral Roberts. The 6-10 center was named Sports Illustrated's player of the week.

In 1981, Vanley was a key freshman reserve on TU's first NIT championship team and played on an NIT All-Star team during a summer tour. During the rest of his career, he helped TU reach two NCAA tournaments and another NIT.

In four seasons at TU, Vanley averaged 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 58% from the field in 116 games, including 59 starts. His best season was as a senior in '84 when he averaged 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds to help TU finish with a 27-4 record.

Vanley was a sixth-round draft choice by the NBA's Kansas City Kings, but was released in the preseason. He played in the CBA with the Sarasota Stingers.

Vanley married his college sweetheart and fellow TU alum, Reola Baker. He is survived by their son, Darius, daughter, Bree, three grandsons, and one sister, Joyce Vanley.