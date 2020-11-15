TU 25th, ranked in AP poll for first time since 2010

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins reacts to the crowd at a pivotal point in Saturday's win against SMU.
John Clanton
Following Saturday night's thrilling victory against SMU, the University of Tulsa is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a decade.
The Hurricane, which has won four games in a row including two against ranked teams, is No. 25 in this week's poll released Sunday afternoon.
TU was last ranked by the AP in the final poll of the 2010 season, when the Hurricane finished 24th after defeating Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.
With a 4-1 record including a 4-0 mark in the American Athletic Conference, TU sits atop the league standings along with undefeated Cincinnati. The Hurricane hosts Tulane at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tulsa's Akayleb Evans, Coach Philip Montgomery, Ryan Nixon, Zach Smith and Cristian Williams (from left to right) celebrate their win over SMU after their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's Josh Johnson and Sam Crawford Jr. celebrate Tu's third touchdown against SMU during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa Head Coach Philip Montgomery hugs Chris Paul as they celebrate a win over SMU after their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's Zaven Collins makes the interception that ends SMU's chances to score at the end of the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's Zaven Collins (center), Chris Paul and other teammates celebrate after Collins' interception all but sealed the win for Tulsa against SMU during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's Christian Lovick (6) and Daiquain Jackson upend SMU's Brandon Crossley during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's QB Zach Smith celebrates with receiver Josh Johnson after their second connection for a touchdown against SMU during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa'sCullen Wick stops SMU's Ulysses Bentley IV during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith looks for an open receiver in front of pressure from SMU's Trevor Denbow during Saturday's game. Smith threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the TU victory.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa's TK Wilkerson stayed in bounds on this play to help run out the clock against SMU during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa'sTyon Davis breaks up a pass intended for SMU's Rashee Rice during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's TieNeal Martin breaks up a pass intended for SMU's Danny Gray during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's Zaven Collins (23) and Jaxon Player (left) harrass SMU QB Shane Buechele during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's TieNeal Martin trips up SMU's Danny Gray during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's TK Wilkerson powers through the SMU defense during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's TK Wilkerson powers through the SMU defense during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Tulsa beat SMU 28-24.
Tulsa's Josh Johnson scores the Golden Hurricane's first touchdown of the game against SMU on Saturday night.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa's Bryason Powers (21) and Jett Hendrix get wrapped up with SMU's punter Chris Naggar during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
SMU's Brandon Crossley intercepts a pass from TU quarterback Zach Smith and returns it for a touchdown during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
SMU's Kylen Granson (top) and teammate Tyler Lavine celebrate his touchdown catch in front of Tulsa's Cristian Williams during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Tulsa's QB Zach Smith and SMU's Elijah Chatman battle for possession of a loose ball during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Chatman and SMU came up with the ball.
SMU’s Kylen Granson catches a touchdown pass in front of Tulsa’s Cristian Williams during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Chapman Stadium.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa's tries to chase down SMU's Shane Buechele delivers a pass downfoeld during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Tulsa's QB Zach Smith and SMU's Elijah Chatman battle for possession of a loose ball during their game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Chatman and SMU came up with the ball.
The sun sets behind Tulsa's skyline and H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa before the football game between Tulsa and SMU on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
John Clanton
A statue of Glenn Dobbs has been decorated with a mask as a small crowd finds their way past checkpoints to enter H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus before the game between TU and SMU in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Fans begin to find their seats on the visiting sidelines about 45 minutes bfore the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa before the football game between Tulsa and SMU on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
