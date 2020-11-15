 Skip to main content
TU 25th, ranked in AP poll for first time since 2010
TU 25th, ranked in AP poll for first time since 2010

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins reacts to the crowd at a pivotal point in Saturday's win against SMU.

 John Clanton

Following Saturday night's thrilling victory against SMU, the University of Tulsa is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a decade.

The Hurricane, which has won four games in a row including two against ranked teams, is No. 25 in this week's poll released Sunday afternoon.

TU was last ranked by the AP in the final poll of the 2010 season, when the Hurricane finished 24th after defeating Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

With a 4-1 record including a 4-0 mark in the American Athletic Conference, TU sits atop the league standings along with undefeated Cincinnati. The Hurricane hosts Tulane at 6 p.m. Thursday.

