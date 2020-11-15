TU 25th, ranked in AP poll for first time since 2010

Following Saturday night's thrilling victory against SMU, the University of Tulsa is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in a decade.

The Hurricane, which has won four games in a row including two against ranked teams, is No. 25 in this week's poll released Sunday afternoon.

TU was last ranked by the AP in the final poll of the 2010 season, when the Hurricane finished 24th after defeating Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

With a 4-1 record including a 4-0 mark in the American Athletic Conference, TU sits atop the league standings along with undefeated Cincinnati. The Hurricane hosts Tulane at 6 p.m. Thursday.

View from the sidelines: SMU at TU

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.