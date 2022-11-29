Timing of new coaching hire important for TU football program

Several days after the University of Tulsa fired football coach Philip Montgomery, the search for a replacement appears to be in full flight.

The job appears to be attracting plenty of interest around the country, and it is TU Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Dickson’s task to sift through the pile of names and come up with the best fit for Tulsa.

While the process is ongoing, some timing issues are at play that make getting a new coach in place as quickly as possible pretty urgent.

The first date on the upcoming schedule is the early signing deadline for high school players in the Class of 2023, which comes up on Dec. 21. Tulsa has eight players committed for the upcoming signing class, including Union safety Devin Robinson, according to 247 Sports. Those players or any others who were considering TU will undoubtedly want to know who the next coach is before fully determining their future by signing on that day.

This stretch right between the end of the college regular season and signing day is also usually a busy period for college coaches. Without a head coach in place, and with the assistants not even knowing if they will be here when the new coach arrives, the process can become extremely difficult. Not having a coaching staff secured in place during December could cost Tulsa a player, or multiple players, who were previously considering coming here.

More players also could decide to leave via the transfer portal without a coach in place, like starting quarterback Davis Brin announced on Monday. It’s unclear if his motivation to leave was influenced by Montgomery’s departure or if it was more because he was worried about getting passed on the depth chart by redshirt freshman Braylon Braxton, the backup who came in and excelled in the final two games of the season, both victories, while Brin was sidelined by an injury.

Several Tulsa players who are seniors but have another year of eligibility left — will they opt to leave for the NFL Draft, go to the portal themselves, or stay for one more season? For some of them, it probably depends on who the next coach is.

How many more players will follow Brin out the door? Who knows how many are waiting to see who is hired before making that decision? Or maybe they plan to hold out to see if Montgomery lands a job on another team’s staff, so they can follow him there. Either way, not having a coach in place in Tulsa extends the uncertainty. And knowing who is staying and who is going is an important part of recruiting, so the coaching staff knows which positions to target.

In the end, the process has to run its course. It is crucial to the future of the school’s football program that Dickson gets this next hire right.

But the clock is ticking.

Meanwhile, as the coaching search continues, several candidates appear to be getting some attention for the job. Two of the names were on our initial list, former TU quarterback, former Hawaii offensive coordinator and current Incarnate Word coach, G.J. Kinne, and Matt Wells, the former Texas Tech and Utah State head coach and current offensive analyst at OU.

Also added to the list of possible candidates is Tim Albin, the current head coach at Ohio, who is from Woodward, Oklahoma, and previously served on the coaching staff at Northeastern State in Tahlequah and Nebraska. Another name that has surfaced is Kevin Wilson, the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. He previously was the head coach at Indiana from 2011-16 and before that was the OC at OU from 2002-10.