Tides turning: TU athletics undergoing branding shifts

The University of Tulsa is capitalizing on renewed interest in its athletic programs with a campaign to rebrand its aesthetic image.

Ditching Captain Cane, TU’s superhero mascot, was the latest action in the makeover. TU President Brad Carson tweeted a spoof photo of Captain Cane chiseled onto a headstone reading “RIP” on Friday.

Carson said: “I regret to say that there’s been a death in the family … Don’t worry: a new mascot will be coming. Something old or maybe something new. We’ll be working with everyone to find the right thing.”

Captain Cane had been part of TU’s athletic tradition since 1994. A cape-less predecessor, Hurcie, was the mascot from 1977-94.

TU Athletic Director Rick Dickson confirmed to the Tulsa World on Saturday that the search for a new mascot is in its preliminary stage. He said the initiative to rebrand the athletic program is “part of breathing life back into ourselves.”

The rebranding campaign started internally last fall, Dickson said, its ambition to “refocus” and to “resharpen” TU’s image. It was prompted by an engagement report from TU athletics’ marketing partner, Affinity.

“For me,” Dickson said of Affinity’s report, “it quantified everything that I was seeing.

“In both our team wear and our merchandising, we had four different logos that we were mixing out there, instead of one very distinct one and multiple color schemes,” Dickson said. “You can’t expect people to respond and embrace when they don’t know who we are.”

In February, TU and Dickson tackled the preliminary issues when it re-established TU’s color wheel and official logos — the first phase of the rebrand.

The university’s official colors at the beginning of the 2021-22 athletic year were listed as old gold, royal blue and crimson. The crimson, which is present as the primary color of the football’s team’s alternate Adidas tops, is now considered a throwback color, while the old gold and royal blue were designated as TU’s primary colors.

TU will continue to utilize the throwback crimson in its football uniforms as a homecoming tradition and with other athletic teams, Dickson said.

“But our bread and butter needs to be our bread and butter, which is the royal blue and metallic gold,” Dickson said.

Meanwhile, the “Tulsa” script featured on the football team’s helmet and across the basketball uniform’s chest has been designated as TU’s official word mark. Another prominent word mark, the capitalized “TULSA” athletic text featured on the chest of the women’s tennis team’s uniforms, will be phased out by next spring.

Phase two of the campaign was the relaunching of the Golden Hurricane Club, the athletic department’s primary fundraising arm, as the Golden Hurricane Champions Fund earlier this month (conveniently still acronymized as “GLC”).

The committee that worked on the first two phases has been assigned to the task of replacing the mascot. Dickson and Carson are both chairs on the committee.

“We’ll certainly take input and ideas. We’re not starting with any preconceived notions of what it should be,” Dickson said. “So it ought to be a fun exercise.”

The rebrand ties back into Carson’s “renaissance,” an idea he first presented publicly during the introduction of Eric Konkol to succeed Frank Haith as head men’s basketball coach in March. The program suffered record-low attendance during the 2021-22 season, hosting fewer than 3,000 fans per home game last season.

“It all kind of emanated together,” Dickson said.

