Through two games, TU defense producing results: 'They’re flying around getting to the football'

In Year 3 of its defensive system, the University of Tulsa is on track for a record-setting season.

The Hurricane is averaging a dozen tackles for lost yardage, well above the record total of 7.9 per game established by the 2012 team.

“We’ve got guys with experience that have been playing in this defense now for a little bit longer and figuring out opportunities to really be aggressive and attack,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think a lot of that just goes back to really doing a good job of tackling.

“Our guys have really swarmed the football and we’ve created some pressures and opportunities to get those tackles for losses by being aggressive.”

The sample size is small — TU has played two games through six weeks and is coming off an open date — but the defense has been overwhelmingly impressive. Twelve players have contributed to the TFL total, led by 7½ from standout linebacker Zaven Collins.

“They’re flying around getting to the football,” Montgomery said. “We’re tackling as well as I’ve ever seen us tackle and we’re doing a great job of putting pressure on offenses.”