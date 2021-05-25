 Skip to main content
Three Tulsa cornerbacks in the transfer portal
TULSA FOOTBALL

TU football practice (copy)

Allie Green IV leads members of the defense in a huddle during spring football practice at H. A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus on March 14. Green, along with Akayleb Evans and Ryan Nixon, have entered the transfer portal.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Two of the central figures within the University of Tulsa's veteran defense are seemingly headed elsewhere.

Starting cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV are in the transfer portal, a source close to the program confirmed. The pair, expected to have NFL potential, played as true freshmen in 2017 and has started a combined 48 games.

Since Evans recently entered the portal, he has received numerous offers including from Notre Dame and Texas. Because of a medical hardship waiver stemming from the 2019 season, he has two years of eligibility remaining, including the additional year extended by the NCAA as a result of COVID-19.

Green, who has one year left, entered the portal this week and reported an offer from Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. He had 24 tackles in 2020, as did Evans.

Another Hurricane cornerback, Ryan Nixon, also is in the portal. Nixon, who had two interceptions in a spring scrimmage, received an offer from San Jose State in his home state of California.

TU listed five players at cornerback on its post-spring depth chart. The other two were projected backups: sophomore Reggie Ellis and senior Tyon Davis. Also on the roster are redshirt freshmen DaMarco Williams and Kaylon Washington.

Cornerback has been a strong position for the Hurricane in recent years. A significant reason for the success there was assistant Aaron Fletcher, who left for Missouri in December.

Coaching TU cornerbacks this year is Carlton Buckels, who moved from safeties in the spring. He also is the defensive passing-game coordinator.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

