Three Tulsa cornerbacks in the transfer portal

Two of the central figures within the University of Tulsa's veteran defense are seemingly headed elsewhere.

Starting cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV are in the transfer portal, a source close to the program confirmed. The pair, expected to have NFL potential, played as true freshmen in 2017 and has started a combined 48 games.

Since Evans recently entered the portal, he has received numerous offers including from Notre Dame and Texas. Because of a medical hardship waiver stemming from the 2019 season, he has two years of eligibility remaining, including the additional year extended by the NCAA as a result of COVID-19.

Green, who has one year left, entered the portal this week and reported an offer from Louisiana Tech on Tuesday. He had 24 tackles in 2020, as did Evans.

Another Hurricane cornerback, Ryan Nixon, also is in the portal. Nixon, who had two interceptions in a spring scrimmage, received an offer from San Jose State in his home state of California.

TU listed five players at cornerback on its post-spring depth chart. The other two were projected backups: sophomore Reggie Ellis and senior Tyon Davis. Also on the roster are redshirt freshmen DaMarco Williams and Kaylon Washington.