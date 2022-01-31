Three TU players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

University of Tulsa offensive linemen Chris Paul and Tyler Smith and receiver Josh Johnson will join more than 300 NFL Draft prospects at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The NFL Combine takes place from March 1-7 in Indianapolis. The NFL Network will provide exclusive live coverage of the event.

Paul received an invitation earlier this month and was joined recently on the invite list by his teammates.

Johnson, a 5-foot-11 receiver from Little Rock, Arkansas, played in 34 career games with 16 starts as a three-year letterwinner. He completed his career with 2,108 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 career receptions for a 12.7 average per catch.

Johnson completed the 2021 season with team-highs of 83 catches for 1,114 yards with six TDs in 13 games. He had six 100+ yard receiving games, including a career-best 159 yards with one score on nine receptions against Temple. Johnson ranked third in the American Athletic Conference for receiving yards and receiving yards per game as a senior.

Paul played in 42 career games and started 38 contests in his four seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2017. He started games at both the guard and tackle positions in his career.