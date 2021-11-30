Three TU players head for the transfer portal

Three University of Tulsa football players have announced their intentions of leaving the program as graduate transfers.

Wide receiver Sam Crawford Jr., offensive lineman Dante Bivens and defensive lineman Deven Lamp are entering the transfer portal, according to posts made on Twitter. All three have earned their undergraduate degrees from TU.

Crawford, who missed the last three games with an injury, played in 41 career games with 27 starts and totaled 114 catches for 1,623 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bivens appeared in 34 games and started 16 in 2019-20 at left guard or right guard before being moved to a backup role this season.

Lamp recorded 27 career tackles while playing in 38 games. He made his first and only career start at Cincinnati earlier this month.

