 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three TU players head for the transfer portal
0 Comments

Three TU players head for the transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three University of Tulsa football players have announced their intentions of leaving the program as graduate transfers.

Wide receiver Sam Crawford Jr., offensive lineman Dante Bivens and defensive lineman Deven Lamp are entering the transfer portal, according to posts made on Twitter. All three have earned their undergraduate degrees from TU.

Crawford, who missed the last three games with an injury, played in 41 career games with 27 starts and totaled 114 catches for 1,623 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bivens appeared in 34 games and started 16 in 2019-20 at left guard or right guard before being moved to a backup role this season.

Lamp recorded 27 career tackles while playing in 38 games. He made his first and only career start at Cincinnati earlier this month.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert