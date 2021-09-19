Three things we learned from TU's loss at Ohio State on Saturday

Before turning attention to that game, here is a look at three things we learned from the game against Ohio State:

Brin improving

After throwing for 201 yards in his first start, quarterback Davis Brin had that much success in the first half at Ohio State and finished with 428 passing yards in what could be a breakout performance.

“It just seems like he is growing every week,” Montgomery said. “I thought he was seeing the field really well and I thought we were doing a decent job of mixing things up from the standpoint of shallows, working sideline to sideline, working cross routes, pushing the ball down the field when we had opportunities. I thought our receivers did a nice job and trying to find separation and find holes to sit in and work.”

Brin’s 54 passes are the most for a Hurricane quarterback in the 74-game Montgomery era. Dane Evans, the top passer in program history, twice threw 51 passes in road games against ranked opponents (Oklahoma, 2015; Houston, 2016).