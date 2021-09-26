Three things we learned from TU's 41-34 win against Arkansas State

“The way we’re coaching it and teaching it I think is right,” Montgomery said, “but every crew is different in how it’s called. It’s been a problem all year across college football. We’ve got to figure out something because you’ve got guys that are losing game time over a call that may or may not have been (correct).”

Safety Kendarin Ray was ejected in the second half of the Oklahoma State game and missed the first half against Ohio State. Player, who is arguably the most talented on the Hurricane roster, will be a significant loss.

“Jaxon is a great player and it’s going to be tough,” defensive end Cullen Wick said. “But we have good depth on the D-line. It’s next man up and I’m sure they’re excited for the opportunities. We’re going to be fine.”

Offense achieves balance again

Against Arkansas State, the Hurricane produced 663 yards, with the run game and the passing game each surpassing 300. In the previous two weeks, TU had minimal success on the ground.

On Saturday, Shamari Brooks had 155 yards on 22 carries and Anthony Watkins rushed for 115 yards on seven carries, each scoring a touchdown. Aiding the cause was a mostly healthy line that had been hit with injuries the previous game.