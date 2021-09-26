Three things we learned from TU's 41-34 win against Arkansas State

After a difficult nonconference schedule, the University of Tulsa is emerging from the month of September with a crucial victory, having defeated Arkansas State 41-34 Saturday.
“I think it’s going to carry us with some momentum and going into conference (play),” quarterback Davis Brin said. “But like we always say, we want to go 1-0 every week. And we’re going to keep focusing on that.”
The Hurricane broke through in Week 4, following hard-fought losses against Oklahoma State and Ohio State and a shorthanded setback against UC Davis to earn its first victory of the season.
“We knew we had a tough opponent, knew they were talented,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “But, really, it was going to come down to us and the way we execute and the way we play. I felt like we’ve taken some really positive steps in the weeks leading up to this one, but we needed to get over the hump.”
Before turning attention to Friday night’s game against Houston in the American Athletic Conference opener, here are three takeaways from TU’s win against Arkansas State:
Targeting calls hurting Hurricane
For a second time in three games, a TU starter was ejected in the second half because of a targeting penalty, with standout defensive lineman Jaxon Player being called for leading with the crown of his helmet on a third-quarter hit. Player also will miss the first half of Friday's Houston game.
“The way we’re coaching it and teaching it I think is right,” Montgomery said, “but every crew is different in how it’s called. It’s been a problem all year across college football. We’ve got to figure out something because you’ve got guys that are losing game time over a call that may or may not have been (correct).”
Safety Kendarin Ray was ejected in the second half of the Oklahoma State game and missed the first half against Ohio State. Player, who is arguably the most talented on the Hurricane roster, will be a significant loss.
“Jaxon is a great player and it’s going to be tough,” defensive end Cullen Wick said. “But we have good depth on the D-line. It’s next man up and I’m sure they’re excited for the opportunities. We’re going to be fine.”
Offense achieves balance again
Against Arkansas State, the Hurricane produced 663 yards, with the run game and the passing game each surpassing 300. In the previous two weeks, TU had minimal success on the ground.
On Saturday, Shamari Brooks had 155 yards on 22 carries and Anthony Watkins rushed for 115 yards on seven carries, each scoring a touchdown. Aiding the cause was a mostly healthy line that had been hit with injuries the previous game.
“For us to get back to being able to run the football like that, that’s a really positive thing,” Montgomery said. “And then still be able to plug in and do some things that we’ve done the previous two weeks with our receivers and with Davis and those guys being on the same page.”
TU totaled 19 plays with gains of at least 15 yards including three one-play touchdown drives. The Hurricane ranks 16th nationally in total offense with 490 yards per game.
“I think we can be explosive like that,” Montgomery said. “I think we can do some really positive things offensively. It’s good to get back to that feeling. I still don’t think we’ve reached the ceiling part of it. I think we’ve still got more growth and more room (to improve).”
Winning good for morale
Starting 0-4, a record not seen at TU since 2002, would have been a disaster for a team that has performed well for lengthy stretches. Despite giving up touchdowns on punt and kick returns, the Hurricane was able to lock up the victory and generate some confidence for conference play.
“I think more than anything (it was good) seeing the guys after the game in the locker room, just understanding that we’ve put in a lot of work and I think we’re a good football team,” Montgomery said after a rowdy postgame celebration. “You got to taste it, you got to feel it and you got to see it. And when you do that, you understand what it takes to finish. And I thought our guys did a good job of that tonight.”