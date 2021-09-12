Three things we learned from TU's 28-23 loss to OSU

After two losses determined by a total of seven points, the University of Tulsa heads into Week 3 as a four-touchdown underdog at No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Hurricane followed a disappointing defeat against FCS foe UC Davis in the opener with a valiant effort at Oklahoma State that resulted in a 28-23 setback.

“I thought we improved greatly from Week 1 to Week 2, (but we’ve) still got a lot of work to do,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We’re not there yet, but we definitely saw signs and saw some examples that we can go get some things done, too.”

The Buckeyes, who lost 35-28 to No. 4 Oregon Saturday, thumped TU 48-3 in the lone meeting in the series, back in 2016. They pose plenty of challenges as a top-tier team, but the Hurricane typically isn’t intimidated by its opponent.

“I don’t worry about (embracing the opportunity) because that’s who we are as a team,” Montgomery said. “That’s what we’ve been as a program. We play with a big chip on our shoulder. We’ve got to grind for everything that we get on and off the field, and this team understands that we’re built that way.”

Looking back on Saturday’s loss at Oklahoma State, here are three things we learned:

Brin settling in