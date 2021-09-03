Three things we learned about TU's game against UC Davis

If that wasn't enough, a dozen penalties for a whopping 122 yards continued an unflattering trend from recent seasons when a lack of discipline was a recurring problem. On a crucial drive that ended with a fourth-quarter field goal, TU's defense had four penalties to add to the UC Davis cause.

"I really wanted to really cut down on those self-inflicted ones," Montgomery said. "You're going to get a holding here and there. You may get a face mask.

"One or two of those face masks were just kind of in the throes of things and that generally happens at time to time. But the self-inflicted wounds are the ones we got to eliminate, and we've still got work to do."

Perhaps unrealistic expectations for Brin

After how he performed in the fourth quarter and overtimes against Tulane last year, quarterback Davis Brin was expected to play that way on every series starting with Thursday night's game. For whatever reason, that didn't happen.

"There was a lot of hype coming into it with him ... but you've got to remember this was his first start, first rattle out of the box," Montgomery said. "At times I thought he did some really nice things and other times (it was obvious) we’ve got work to do."