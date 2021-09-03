 Skip to main content
Three things we learned about TU's game against UC Davis
Three things we learned about TU's game against UC Davis

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs UC Davis Aggies

Tulsa defensive lineman Cullen Wick tackles UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. during Thursday night's game at Chapman Stadium. The visiting Aggies pulled off an upset 19-17 win.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The coach also addressed Davis Brin's first career start. COURTESY/TU

A day later, the University of Tulsa's disappointing 19-17 loss to UC Davis on Thursday night didn't look any better.

Rather than generate early momentum following a resurgent season in 2020, the Hurricane took a huge step backward with a cringeworthy loss to an FCS team in its opener.

"I thought we were ready to play," coach Philip Montgomery said. "I thought our guys were locked in. Obviously with the first game, there's a lot of unknowns when it comes to it."

Dating to last season, TU has dropped three consecutive games after winning six in a row. Up next are two road games against Oklahoma State on Sept. 11 and Ohio State on Sept. 18.

"We've just got to continue to keep working," Montgomery said. "That's where our mindset's got to be."

Here are three things we learned from Thursday night's debacle:

Lack of discipline still an issue

The previous impression of the Hurricane was in the Armed Forces Bowl, when a postgame brawl against Mississippi State erupted on live television. The fallout of that fight concluded Thursday with the suspensions of nine players including six for the entire game.

Down three starters on defense, TU played nowhere near its potential. With those players, the outcome likely would have been different.

If that wasn't enough, a dozen penalties for a whopping 122 yards continued an unflattering trend from recent seasons when a lack of discipline was a recurring problem. On a crucial drive that ended with a fourth-quarter field goal, TU's defense had four penalties to add to the UC Davis cause.

"I really wanted to really cut down on those self-inflicted ones," Montgomery said. "You're going to get a holding here and there. You may get a face mask.

"One or two of those face masks were just kind of in the throes of things and that generally happens at time to time. But the self-inflicted wounds are the ones we got to eliminate, and we've still got work to do."

Perhaps unrealistic expectations for Brin

After how he performed in the fourth quarter and overtimes against Tulane last year, quarterback Davis Brin was expected to play that way on every series starting with Thursday night's game. For whatever reason, that didn't happen.

"There was a lot of hype coming into it with him ... but you've got to remember this was his first start, first rattle out of the box," Montgomery said. "At times I thought he did some really nice things and other times (it was obvious) we’ve got work to do."

Brin completed 15-of-28 passes for 201 yards, with 61 of those yards coming on a single throw to Keylon Stokes. He also had two interceptions, the second setting up the Aggies' short, go-ahead field goal with less than eight minutes remaining.

"The one thing you know about him, he's very competitive," Montgomery said. "He's a guy who is going to look at that tape and grow from it and come out and be better starting with practice and leading up to games."

Limited support from fans already waning

Despite coming off a thrilling and successful season, the Hurricane played in front of a mostly empty H.A. Chapman Stadium, being partly because it was a Thursday night game. The announced attendance was 15,085, roughly half the capacity, but the actual turnout was significantly less.

An ugly performance is unlikely to boost attendance. Social-media reactions from fans who were at the game or watched from home showed valid frustrations, presumably because the team appeared to turn a corner last year only to be plagued by similar issues in the 2021 opener.

If TU starts 0-3 as can be expected given the challenges involved with playing two Power Five teams on the road, the crowd for the Sept. 25 game against Arkansas State might be more neutral than in favor of the home team.

