Three takeaways from TU's wild 32-31 win at USF on Saturday

Rangel recovered a fumble on a kickoff return before halftime that preceded a touchdown on the next play. With 42 seconds left in the game, Rangel tackled returner Brian Battie at the USF 27-yard line to prevent a long run-back that could have led to a winning field goal.

"(Rangel has) just continued to work, trying to find a way to contribute to our football team," Montgomery said. "He's been able to do that on special teams. He came up with two big plays today."

TU gave up a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second quarter and leads FBS with three surrendered kick-return touchdowns. The Hurricane also has allowed a punt return for a touchdown.

Brooks carries Hurricane

Brooks again was TU's most productive player, continuing to put his team on his back in pivotal moments. On the series punctuated by his 3-yard touchdown run, he also had gains of 6 and 5 yards on the previous plays.

"Shamari stepped up in that situation, found a little lane and just wasn't going to be denied," Montgomery said. "That’s what Shamari has always done throughout his career.