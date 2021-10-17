Three takeaways from TU's wild 32-31 win at USF on Saturday

In seven years at the University of Tulsa, Philip Montgomery has gotten used to dramatic conclusions.
Thirty-one of the football coach's 78 games have been determined by a single possession, and Montgomery's record in those games is 13-18.
"When I came here, I had very little gray hair," Montgomery said after TU's 32-31 win at USF. "That has completely reversed. I have a tough time finding any color in there now."
Montgomery's most recent stressful outing was Saturday, when the Hurricane trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter and didn't lead until Shamari Brooks' touchdown in the final minute.
"Those are tough games, but when you win them they're exhilarating," Montgomery said. "I've been on the other end of them, as you know. Those can drive you crazy.
"But to see our guys and the way they reacted (to adversity) today, we've got to use the momentum going into the bye week and get healthy."
A look back at a wild afternoon in Tampa, where TU picked up its third win of the season:
Rangel delivers
Amid coverage struggles on kick and punt returns, the Hurricane twice received a game-changing boost from walk-on Hunter Rangel, a third-year sophomore from Houston.
Rangel recovered a fumble on a kickoff return before halftime that preceded a touchdown on the next play. With 42 seconds left in the game, Rangel tackled returner Brian Battie at the USF 27-yard line to prevent a long run-back that could have led to a winning field goal.
"(Rangel has) just continued to work, trying to find a way to contribute to our football team," Montgomery said. "He's been able to do that on special teams. He came up with two big plays today."
TU gave up a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second quarter and leads FBS with three surrendered kick-return touchdowns. The Hurricane also has allowed a punt return for a touchdown.
Brooks carries Hurricane
Brooks again was TU's most productive player, continuing to put his team on his back in pivotal moments. On the series punctuated by his 3-yard touchdown run, he also had gains of 6 and 5 yards on the previous plays.
"Shamari stepped up in that situation, found a little lane and just wasn't going to be denied," Montgomery said. "That’s what Shamari has always done throughout his career.
"Even as a guy who isn’t considered a big back, he gets in short-yardage situations and has come through for us throughout his career. Today was the time when we needed senior leadership like that. He stepped up in a big way."
Open date finally arrives
The Hurricane has played seven incredibly physical games and has gotten banged-up, particularly on defense. Because of injuries and suspensions, only three defensive players have started every game.
On Saturday, TU was without a trio of defensive starters: safeties Kendarin Ray and Cristian Williams and end Cullen Wick.
The much-anticipated open date comes at a good time, when the team can attempt to get back to normal ahead of a Friday night game against Navy Oct. 29.
"We are in dire need of it right now," Montgomery said. "We are really, really banged up on offense, defense, special teams. On our D-line, several of those guys are out. Some of them haven't been able to practice much because of injuries.
"Two of our starting safeties didn't play today. We need this time to try to recover a little bit from the nagging things and then some of the major things; hopefully get an opportunity to get some guys back and see where we're at."