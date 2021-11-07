Three takeaways from TU's heartbreaking 28-20 loss at Cincinnati

“It’s just us not executing,” running back Anthony Watkins said. “It’s on us. We’re going to find a way to fix that.”

The Hurricane ranks 125th out of 130 FBS teams in red-zone scoring, putting points on the board on only 68.8% of its trips despite not missing a field goal in the red zone. On 10 of 32 times inside the 20, TU has not produced any points.

Success against ranked teams

With Cincinnati favored by three touchdowns, TU continued its tradition of performing well as a significant underdog, extending its streak of covering against ranked opponents to 11 games in a row.

“I thought we played our tails off,” Montgomery said. “We emptied our tanks tonight as far as giving them everything they can handle. … I think we’ve done that several times throughout this year at several different points. We’ve got to find a way to get on the top side of that.”

In the last two seasons, the Hurricane has been a double-digit underdog on six occasions and has covered each time, including a victory at UCF in 2020. On the other side of that, TU has been a double-digit favorite three times this season and failed to cover in any, with two resulting in losses.

Defense again shorthanded