Three takeaways from TU's heartbreaking 28-20 loss at Cincinnati

In the final two minutes of Saturday’s game at No. 2 Cincinnati, the University of Tulsa needed one more moment to go in its favor.
Before stumbling 28-20, the Hurricane had a pair of potentially game-tying drives inside the 10-yard line and couldn’t punch in the touchdown.
“This team continues to battle and give ourselves opportunities,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “It’s a break here, it’s a play there and it can be the difference in this being an unbelievable season or a season that you’re still battling for.”
In a heartbreaking loss that sent TU to a 3-6 record, a questionable spot made the comeback more difficult. A third-down catch by Ethan Hall took the Hurricane to the 3-yard line, but the next play started on the 6.
On fourth-and-5, Sam Crawford Jr. caught a pass and was stopped just short of the line to gain.
“When you’re down in those situations … (the spot) does make a difference,” Montgomery said. “There was just a lot of up and down throughout that whole game.”
A final look back at the Cincinnati defeat before turning attention to Saturday’s game at Tulane:
Struggles in the red zone
TU managed to score on only three of its six trips to the red zone Saturday, twice losing fumbles inside the 20 in addition to turning the ball over on downs. In a one-possession game, the empty drives were a killer.
“It’s just us not executing,” running back Anthony Watkins said. “It’s on us. We’re going to find a way to fix that.”
The Hurricane ranks 125th out of 130 FBS teams in red-zone scoring, putting points on the board on only 68.8% of its trips despite not missing a field goal in the red zone. On 10 of 32 times inside the 20, TU has not produced any points.
Success against ranked teams
With Cincinnati favored by three touchdowns, TU continued its tradition of performing well as a significant underdog, extending its streak of covering against ranked opponents to 11 games in a row.
“I thought we played our tails off,” Montgomery said. “We emptied our tanks tonight as far as giving them everything they can handle. … I think we’ve done that several times throughout this year at several different points. We’ve got to find a way to get on the top side of that.”
In the last two seasons, the Hurricane has been a double-digit underdog on six occasions and has covered each time, including a victory at UCF in 2020. On the other side of that, TU has been a double-digit favorite three times this season and failed to cover in any, with two resulting in losses.
Defense again shorthanded
While safety Kendarin Ray and linebacker Jon-Michael Terry are done for the year because of injuries, TU also was without the services of starting defensive linemen Tyarise Stevenson and Cullen Wick.
“I would have liked to have had all of our dudes tonight,” Montgomery said. “Not having Big Cat, not having Cullen, the list goes on. But I give credit to our players. They just continue to keep stepping up. Guys continue to keep playing well and making plays and then we’ve just got to go finish.”