Three takeaways from TU's bowl-clinching 34-31 win against SMU

In a media-availability session two weeks ago, University of Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin promised he would get more interceptions in the late stage of the season.
“Some of the plays that I’ve had this year were right in the bread basket,” he said. “I feel like that’s just me having to focus in on catching the ball. … That’s what I’m going to do these last few games.”
In the two games since then, Martin has delivered. He picked off a Temple pass on the 1-yard line and followed with a crucial fourth-quarter interception Saturday that played a role in the Hurricane wrapping up a 34-31 win against SMU.
“It’s just reading my keys and trusting my teammates that they’re going to be there and having a knack for the ball,” said Martin, who has four interceptions this year. “In practice, I’ve been honing in on that and I’ve been getting great results.”
On the previous Mustang series, Martin slipped in the wet end zone and allowed his receiver to catch a touchdown pass to make it a one-possession game.
“Heck of a play by that receiver and the quarterback, but he’s in a great position right there,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “For him to come back after that with confidence … he makes a huge play to basically seal the game.”
Three other takeaways from the victory that sent the Hurricane to bowl eligibility:
Special teams come up big
A pair of field goals from Zack Long helped determine the outcome, in particular one in the fourth quarter from 27 yards out. Long also hit a 36-yarder earlier in the quarter, and he is 19-of-20 on field goals this season.
Before the SMU drive that ended with the interception by Martin, Lachlan Wilson pinned the Mustangs deep with a 60-yard punt to their 7-yard line, his 20th punt inside the opponent’s 20 on the year.
Another 100-yard day for Johnson
After a sluggish start offensively that included no first downs through five drives, TU got rolling late in the second quarter. On the second touchdown that came right before halftime, Davis Brin found Josh Johnson for a 32-yard score.
Johnson went on to record his fifth 100-yard receiving outing, finishing with 117 yards on six catches. Through the regular season, he leads the Hurricane with 75 catches for 985 yards and five touchdowns.
Going bowling again
As of Sunday night, no bowl destination had been announced. Bowl projections for the Hurricane are all over the place and include the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, the Frisco (Texas) Bowl and the Hawaii Bowl, although Memphis is more commonly projected for the latter.
