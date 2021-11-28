Three takeaways from TU's bowl-clinching 34-31 win against SMU

In a media-availability session two weeks ago, University of Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin promised he would get more interceptions in the late stage of the season.

“Some of the plays that I’ve had this year were right in the bread basket,” he said. “I feel like that’s just me having to focus in on catching the ball. … That’s what I’m going to do these last few games.”

In the two games since then, Martin has delivered. He picked off a Temple pass on the 1-yard line and followed with a crucial fourth-quarter interception Saturday that played a role in the Hurricane wrapping up a 34-31 win against SMU.

“It’s just reading my keys and trusting my teammates that they’re going to be there and having a knack for the ball,” said Martin, who has four interceptions this year. “In practice, I’ve been honing in on that and I’ve been getting great results.”

On the previous Mustang series, Martin slipped in the wet end zone and allowed his receiver to catch a touchdown pass to make it a one-possession game.

“Heck of a play by that receiver and the quarterback, but he’s in a great position right there,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “For him to come back after that with confidence … he makes a huge play to basically seal the game.”