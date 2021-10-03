Three takeaways from TU's baffling performance against Houston

"I was expecting our offensive line to perform the the way I know they can," Montgomery said. "We've got talented guys up there. We've got to play at a better rate.

"We knew coming in we needed to control the line of scrimmage and we did not do that tonight, whether it was in our run game or in our pass protection."

Player's absence felt

Houston had its way offensively in the first half while TU was without nose guard Jaxon Player, arguably the most talented player on the team. Player's backups had two offsides penalties in the first quarter, both on the Cougars' first touchdown drive, and simply did not have the same effect that Player would have had.

After giving up 284 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, the Hurricane was much better after halftime when Player returned from his targeting suspension. Houston had only 121 yards in the second half, although the game was out of reach for most of that time.

"When we went in to half, it was all about coming out and just winning the second half — put drives together, get stops, build some momentum, build some positive things that were going on," Montgomery said. "That was our focus coming out.