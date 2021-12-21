Three takeaways from TU's 30-17 win against Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

“Tonight I thought he was really locked in and focused and made some big plays not only with his arm, but diving for a first down there in the second half to extend a drive was huge,” Montgomery said. “And then on the third-and-short where we kind of call his number and tell him to go get it on a power play and he picks up 5 or 6 on that one. That was another tremendous play to keep a drive alive and allow us to work that clock down the way we did.”

In his first year as starter, Brin threw for 18 touchdowns with 16 interceptions and completed 59.4% of his passes.

“You go back and watch the tape and the lack of mistakes,” Brin said, “but (it’s about) just having a mental toughness to keep grinding out and then go play the next game and the next play.”

Brin’s top target throughout the year was Johnson, who finished with 1,114 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson, whose career began at Iowa State, declared Tuesday for the NFL Draft rather than take advantage of the extra COVID-19 season.

Anderson put on scholarship