 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Three takeaways from TU's 30-17 win against Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl
0 Comments
editor's pick

Three takeaways from TU's 30-17 win against Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Myrtle Beach Bowl Football (copy)

Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery talks to his players during a timeout during Monday's win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C.

 Mic Smith, AP

The Myrtle Beach Bowl win gave TU a winning record (7-6) for the 2021 season. COURTESY/TU

The University of Tulsa’s stay in Myrtle Beach wound up being longer than expected.

Because of issues with the team’s chartered plane, the Hurricane didn’t depart for Tulsa immediately after Monday’s 30-17 victory against Old Dominion as scheduled. With the flight delayed, players and coaches hung around Brooks Stadium for several hours before heading to the airport to get onto the plane and then off the plane at about 1:30 a.m.

The team ultimately went back to a hotel for another night and flew home Tuesday afternoon. The travel difficulties were made easier by virtue of having won the bowl and ending the season on a four-game win streak.

“Proud of our team for the things that they battled through throughout the year,” said coach Philip Montgomery, who turned 50 on Tuesday. “We faced a lot of adversity but finished really, really strong.”

Three takeaways from the bowl victory that carries TU into the offseason with confidence:

Huge play by Davis

After being pegged as a potential breakout player ahead of the season, first-year starting cornerback Tyon Davis delivered one of the biggest plays of the year by knocking out what would have been a touchdown pass in the end zone for a touchback early in the fourth quarter.

“Honestly it was a little bit of a blur,” Davis said. “All I remember is locking down my guy and taking a peek back and seeing the ball thrown. I saw him start coasting about the 5-yard line, so I decided to make a play for the ball.

“All week we’ve been studying them and we knew (No.) 0 holds the ball a little loose, so we were already trying to capitalize on that. So it was planned before it even happened.”

In addition to that play, Davis concluded the season with 60 tackles, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

“He’s a guy that works extremely hard,” Montgomery said. “He’s really been diligent about his craft. He’s a great leader, does things right on and off the field.

“I didn’t think there was a spotlight that was too bright for him. It’s just seeing yourself in that light and then going and making plays. And that’s what he’s done all year.”

Redemption for Brin

After a shaky start to the season, quarterback Davis Brin surpassed 3,000 yards Monday and went home with a trophy as Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP. He threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, one to Josh Johnson and another to Ethan Hall, and managed the way effectively during long drives that helped eat up clock in the second half.

“Tonight I thought he was really locked in and focused and made some big plays not only with his arm, but diving for a first down there in the second half to extend a drive was huge,” Montgomery said. “And then on the third-and-short where we kind of call his number and tell him to go get it on a power play and he picks up 5 or 6 on that one. That was another tremendous play to keep a drive alive and allow us to work that clock down the way we did.”

In his first year as starter, Brin threw for 18 touchdowns with 16 interceptions and completed 59.4% of his passes.

“You go back and watch the tape and the lack of mistakes,” Brin said, “but (it’s about) just having a mental toughness to keep grinding out and then go play the next game and the next play.”

Brin’s top target throughout the year was Johnson, who finished with 1,114 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson, whose career began at Iowa State, declared Tuesday for the NFL Draft rather than take advantage of the extra COVID-19 season.

Anderson put on scholarship

Along with a rowdy locker-room celebration after the win, a special moment occurred when Montgomery announced defensive lineman Joseph Anderson was being put on scholarship after four years in the program. Anderson’s teammates roared when Montgomery delivered the news.

Anderson, an Anadarko native who played linebacker in high school, worked his way into the rotation this season. He played in every game and recorded 3½ tackles for lost yardage, a sack and a fumble recovery.

TU 30, Old Dominion 17: See all our Myrtle Beach Bowl coverage here

TU wins its last four games to finish season with a winning record. Shamari Brooks rushes for more than 100 yards and Davis Brin has a solid day at QB. 

Here's all of our coverage from Monday's bowl win:

11:25
Coach Philip Montgomery on TU's win over Old Dominion
Tulsa World TV

Coach Philip Montgomery on TU's win over Old Dominion

  • Updated
  • 0

The Myrtle Beach Bowl win gave TU a winning record (7-6) for the 2021 season. COURTESY/TU

Guerin Emig: Five ways TU can build off its winning 2021 football season
TU Sports Extra
top story editor's pick

Guerin Emig: Five ways TU can build off its winning 2021 football season

  • Guerin Emig
  • Updated
  • 0

Keys to Hurricane success next year are at quarterback, across defense and on Philip Montgomery's coaching staff

+4
Watch Now: TU defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17, to finish season 7-6
TU Sports Extra

Watch Now: TU defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl, 30-17, to finish season 7-6

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

After giving up a 100-yard return on the opening kickoff, TU dominated for most of the remainder, igniting for 529 yards.

+2
Watch Now: Myrtle Beach Bowl notebook: Strong finish to TU career for Brooks
TU Sports Extra

Watch Now: Myrtle Beach Bowl notebook: Strong finish to TU career for Brooks

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Will Farniok steps in for his first snaps at center after Gerard Wheeler goes down with an injury in the first half.

Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17: The story of Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl in four downs
TU Sports Extra

Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17: The story of Monday's Myrtle Beach Bowl in four downs

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Hurricane hold onto ball for most of third quarter, keeping Old Dominion offense off the field

+65
Photos: Tulsa defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl
TU Sports Extra

Photos: Tulsa defeats Old Dominion in Myrtle Beach Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0

Victory gives Hurricane a final 7-6 record for 2021 season

5:30
TU's Philip Montgomery previews Myrtle Beach Bowl opponent Old Dominion
Tulsa World TV

TU's Philip Montgomery previews Myrtle Beach Bowl opponent Old Dominion

  • Updated
  • 0

Dec. 10, 2021 video. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6) will face Old Dominion (6-6) on Dec. 20. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

18:35
Watch Now: Everything TU's Philip Montgomery said on 2022 recruiting class as early signing begins
Tulsa World TV

Watch Now: Everything TU's Philip Montgomery said on 2022 recruiting class as early signing begins

  • Updated
  • 0

Dec. 15, 2021 video. Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach talks about the 2022 class signees and more. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

+2
Shamari Brooks to conclude memorable TU career in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

Shamari Brooks to conclude memorable TU career in Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

A gritty 5-foot-8 running back out of Union High School, Brooks will go down as one of the top rushers in Hurricane history.

+2
Tulsa vs. Old Dominion: Storyline, matchup and player to watch
TU Sports Extra

Tulsa vs. Old Dominion: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa won its last three games to achieve bowl eligibility, and Old Dominion won its last five.

TU safety Cristian Williams to conclude seven-year career in Monday's bowl game
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU safety Cristian Williams to conclude seven-year career in Monday's bowl game

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Walking off the field after his last practice for the University of Tulsa, safety Cristian Williams shared a long embrace with coach Philip Montgomery.

Guerin Emig: "We keep working until we get what we want." Resilience fuels TU football's 2020-21 comeback story
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

Guerin Emig: "We keep working until we get what we want." Resilience fuels TU football's 2020-21 comeback story

  • Guerin Emig
  • Updated
  • 0

It takes toughness to power through a pandemic and a 1-4 start to a season. Hurricane players, along with their head coach, have toughness in their DNA

+2
Watch Now: TU's first letter of intent comes from Australia; 12 total players sign
TU Sports Extra

Watch Now: TU's first letter of intent comes from Australia; 12 total players sign

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

TU had nine players send in their letters in the first hour of signing day and followed with two more in the second hour. One additional player is expected to sign.

Breaking down TU's 2022 class: Headliner Cardell Williams had prolific high school career as dual threat QB
TU Sports Extra

Breaking down TU's 2022 class: Headliner Cardell Williams had prolific high school career as dual threat QB

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Addressing the biggest areas of need, the Hurricane added four wide receivers, two offensive linemen and two linebackers.

+12
Signing Day 2021: A look at Tulsa's football recruiting class
TU Sports Extra

Signing Day 2021: A look at Tulsa's football recruiting class

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The early signing period begins Wednesday. Here's a look at TU's class of 2022. 

Amid bowl prep and assistant departures, TU to sign close to a dozen players Wednesday
TU Sports Extra

Amid bowl prep and assistant departures, TU to sign close to a dozen players Wednesday

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Two players expected to sign Wednesday are from Oklahoma: Holland Hall cornerback NuNu Campbell and Tahlequah linebacker Eli McWilliams.

After fighting for bowl eligibility, no opt-outs for TU
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

After fighting for bowl eligibility, no opt-outs for TU

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

“We worked all year to get here, so why not go out with a bang?” defensive lineman Jaxon Player said.

+2
TU unveils updated athletics logo
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU unveils updated athletics logo

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

The primary logo with the flags has blue or gold lettering depending on the color background.

+23
Throwback Tulsa: Philip Montgomery hired as TU football coach on this day in 2014
History

Throwback Tulsa: Philip Montgomery hired as TU football coach on this day in 2014

  • Updated
  • 0

Seven years ago today, TU hired Baylor offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery as its head football coach.

TU defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie hired by TCU
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie hired by TCU

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Gillespie is taking Hurricane cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels with him, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Source: TU assistant to join Riley's staff at USC
TU Sports Extra
alert

Source: TU assistant to join Riley's staff at USC

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Zach Hanson coaches the Hurricane's offensive line.

TU in the Myrtle Beach Bowl: Get to know the Old Dominion Monarchs
TU Sports Extra

TU in the Myrtle Beach Bowl: Get to know the Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

Although the Monarchs didn't beat a team with a winning record, their final three games resulted in victories against teams that finished 5-7 or 6-6.

TU headed to Myrtle Beach for Dec. 20 bowl against Old Dominion
TU Sports Extra

TU headed to Myrtle Beach for Dec. 20 bowl against Old Dominion

  • Kelly Hines
  • Updated
  • 0

The Hurricane won its final three games of the season to reach bowl eligibility after a 1-4 start.

TU at SMU: Hurricane rallies from early deficit to defeat SMU
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU at SMU: Hurricane rallies from early deficit to defeat SMU

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Hurricane (6-6) have reached bowl eligibility despite dropping four of its first five games.

TU ends home schedule with big win against Temple: See all our coverage here
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU ends home schedule with big win against Temple: See all our coverage here

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

TU’s fifth win sets up a significant showdown Saturday at American Athletic Conference rival SMU, with TU seeking bowl eligibility for a secon…

+2
TU drops Tulane in OT. See all our coverage here
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU drops Tulane in OT. See all our coverage here

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

See all our coverage from the week here:

TU falls short against No. 6 Cincinnati: See all our coverage here
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU falls short against No. 6 Cincinnati: See all our coverage here

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The game was a rematch of last season's AAC championship game, and ESPN "College Gameday" was on site for the first time in TU's history. See …

TU hosts Navy: See all of our coverage on TU's tough loss here
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU hosts Navy: See all of our coverage on TU's tough loss here

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) host the Navy Midshipmen (1-6) for a 6:30 p.m. Friday night kickoff. Tulsa has never won a home game in this …

TU rallies past South Florida: See all of our coverage here
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU rallies past South Florida: See all of our coverage here

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4) will travel to face South Florida (1-4) ahead of TU's bye week for an 11 a.m. kickoff. See all our coverage here:

TU hosts Memphis: Hurricane holds on to get big homecoming victory
TU Sports Extra
editor's pick

TU hosts Memphis: Hurricane holds on to get big homecoming victory

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The University of Tulsa emerged with a 35-29 victory against Memphis late Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

TU hosts Houston: Cougars race to early lead, send Hurricane to 45-10 home loss
TU Sports Extra

TU hosts Houston: Cougars race to early lead, send Hurricane to 45-10 home loss

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Friday night couldn’t have gone much worse for the University of Tulsa.

TU 41, Arkansas State 34: Hurricane runs over Arkansas State for first win of season
TU Sports Extra

TU 41, Arkansas State 34: Hurricane runs over Arkansas State for first win of season

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The University of Tulsa’s first victory of the season was neither easy nor pretty.

No. 9 Ohio State 41, TU 20 : Buckeyes pull away late from Golden Hurricane. See all of our coverage here
TU Sports Extra

No. 9 Ohio State 41, TU 20 : Buckeyes pull away late from Golden Hurricane. See all of our coverage here

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Philip Montgomery knew his Tulsa team wouldn’t be rattled by the stage or the opponent.

+2
TU at No. 23 OSU: Golden Hurricane upset bid falls short in Stillwater
OSU Sports Extra

TU at No. 23 OSU: Golden Hurricane upset bid falls short in Stillwater

  • Kelly Hines Tulsa World
  • Updated
  • 0

STILLWATER — In a defensive struggle defined by a handful of big plays, a crucial sequence went firmly in Oklahoma State’s favor and determine…

+2
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17: Aggies shock Hurricane in season opener; See all our coverage here
TU Sports Extra

UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17: Aggies shock Hurricane in season opener; See all our coverage here

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated
  • 0

An uninspiring and uneven performance in the season opener turned into a full-blown disaster Thursday night for the University of Tulsa, which…

+3
2021 college football: Read all our stories here previewing OU, OSU and TU
OU Sports Extra

2021 college football: Read all our stories here previewing OU, OSU and TU

  • Tulsa World Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

College football is finally here. In Norman, there's national title aspirations with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and a…

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert