Three takeaways from TU's 30-17 win against Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl

The University of Tulsa’s stay in Myrtle Beach wound up being longer than expected.
Because of issues with the team’s chartered plane, the Hurricane didn’t depart for Tulsa immediately after Monday’s 30-17 victory against Old Dominion as scheduled. With the flight delayed, players and coaches hung around Brooks Stadium for several hours before heading to the airport to get onto the plane and then off the plane at about 1:30 a.m.
The team ultimately went back to a hotel for another night and flew home Tuesday afternoon. The travel difficulties were made easier by virtue of having won the bowl and ending the season on a four-game win streak.
“Proud of our team for the things that they battled through throughout the year,” said coach Philip Montgomery, who turned 50 on Tuesday. “We faced a lot of adversity but finished really, really strong.”
Three takeaways from the bowl victory that carries TU into the offseason with confidence:
Huge play by Davis
After being pegged as a potential breakout player ahead of the season, first-year starting cornerback Tyon Davis delivered one of the biggest plays of the year by knocking out what would have been a touchdown pass in the end zone for a touchback early in the fourth quarter.
“Honestly it was a little bit of a blur,” Davis said. “All I remember is locking down my guy and taking a peek back and seeing the ball thrown. I saw him start coasting about the 5-yard line, so I decided to make a play for the ball.
“All week we’ve been studying them and we knew (No.) 0 holds the ball a little loose, so we were already trying to capitalize on that. So it was planned before it even happened.”
In addition to that play, Davis concluded the season with 60 tackles, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
“He’s a guy that works extremely hard,” Montgomery said. “He’s really been diligent about his craft. He’s a great leader, does things right on and off the field.
“I didn’t think there was a spotlight that was too bright for him. It’s just seeing yourself in that light and then going and making plays. And that’s what he’s done all year.”
Redemption for Brin
After a shaky start to the season, quarterback Davis Brin surpassed 3,000 yards Monday and went home with a trophy as Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP. He threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, one to Josh Johnson and another to Ethan Hall, and managed the way effectively during long drives that helped eat up clock in the second half.
“Tonight I thought he was really locked in and focused and made some big plays not only with his arm, but diving for a first down there in the second half to extend a drive was huge,” Montgomery said. “And then on the third-and-short where we kind of call his number and tell him to go get it on a power play and he picks up 5 or 6 on that one. That was another tremendous play to keep a drive alive and allow us to work that clock down the way we did.”
In his first year as starter, Brin threw for 18 touchdowns with 16 interceptions and completed 59.4% of his passes.
“You go back and watch the tape and the lack of mistakes,” Brin said, “but (it’s about) just having a mental toughness to keep grinding out and then go play the next game and the next play.”
Brin’s top target throughout the year was Johnson, who finished with 1,114 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson, whose career began at Iowa State, declared Tuesday for the NFL Draft rather than take advantage of the extra COVID-19 season.
Anderson put on scholarship
Along with a rowdy locker-room celebration after the win, a special moment occurred when Montgomery announced defensive lineman Joseph Anderson was being put on scholarship after four years in the program. Anderson’s teammates roared when Montgomery delivered the news.
Anderson, an Anadarko native who played linebacker in high school, worked his way into the rotation this season. He played in every game and recorded 3½ tackles for lost yardage, a sack and a fumble recovery.
