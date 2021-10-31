Three takeaways from TU's 20-17 loss to Navy

First-year starting quarterback Davis Brin has a nation-high 11 interceptions through eight games, but not all of those have been his fault. Friday’s pick came on a perfectly thrown pass that went through the hands of receiver Josh Johnson in the end zone and fell to the Navy defender for a touchback.

“(That) should have been a touchdown,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “The ball just somehow, as he’s rolling on the ground, ends up in his stomach and he gets a pick out of it.

“I think that was second down, if I remember correctly. You’ve still got third down, plus at minimum you’re going to get three points out of it. As you look at those scenarios, plus just the flow and momentum of the game, a play like that is pretty tough when you’re in a dogfight battle.”

No passing yards for Mids

Navy, running its triple option, pulled off the upset despite not having any passing yards. Quarterback Tai Lavatai attempted three passes, all incompletions.

The Midshipmen started clicking late in the second quarter and racked up 302 rushing yards on 60 carries. The momentum-changing play was a 64-yard gain by Carlinos Acie in the final minute of the first half that led to a Navy field goal.