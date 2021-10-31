Three takeaways from TU's 20-17 loss to Navy

In a game with limited plays that went in the University of Tulsa’s favor, running back Anthony Watkins provided two significant ones.
In Friday’s 20-17 loss to Navy, Watkins took the second-half opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, the first kick return for a score by the Hurricane since Trey Watts did it against Marshall in 2012.
“We’ve been talking about it as a unit,” Watkins said. “We’ve been saying that we want to actually make something happen because I guess it hasn’t happened in a couple years.
“We just have to believe in ourselves. I told (my teammates) they got me, I got them and we’re going to make it happen and I’m going to make it happen for them. And that’s what I did.”
In the second quarter, Watkins broke loose for a 78-yard run and appeared headed for the end zone before Navy cornerback Michael McMorris caught him at the 7-yard line. The drive stalled from there, resulting in a short field goal.
“I thought I had it,” Watkins said. “But I ran out of gas. I’m going to work on that starting at practice and at least make it happen into the end zone next time.”
A look back at the Navy defeat before turning attention to Saturday’s game at No. 2 Cincinnati:
Brin interception total deceiving
First-year starting quarterback Davis Brin has a nation-high 11 interceptions through eight games, but not all of those have been his fault. Friday’s pick came on a perfectly thrown pass that went through the hands of receiver Josh Johnson in the end zone and fell to the Navy defender for a touchback.
“(That) should have been a touchdown,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “The ball just somehow, as he’s rolling on the ground, ends up in his stomach and he gets a pick out of it.
“I think that was second down, if I remember correctly. You’ve still got third down, plus at minimum you’re going to get three points out of it. As you look at those scenarios, plus just the flow and momentum of the game, a play like that is pretty tough when you’re in a dogfight battle.”
No passing yards for Mids
Navy, running its triple option, pulled off the upset despite not having any passing yards. Quarterback Tai Lavatai attempted three passes, all incompletions.
The Midshipmen started clicking late in the second quarter and racked up 302 rushing yards on 60 carries. The momentum-changing play was a 64-yard gain by Carlinos Acie in the final minute of the first half that led to a Navy field goal.
“The late drive of the half, they ended up getting outside on us on the pitch part of it,” Montgomery said. “That was kind of our Achilles’ heel there in the second half.”
Late-game issues costly
Without all of its timeouts, TU couldn’t stop Navy from running out the clock on the final series.
With four minutes left, Montgomery had to use a timeout before a field-goal attempt by Navy kicker Bijan Nichols because two players the Hurricane wanted to try to block the kick were wearing the same number.
“Both of those guys are wearing (number) 0 at the time,” Montgomery said. “We didn’t want to take the penalty obviously, so needed to blow the timeout right there to make sure that we got that situation taken care of.”
During the timeout, 6-foot-4 receiver Ezra Naylor II changed jerseys so he could be on the field at the same time as cornerback Tyon Davis. Nichols made the 46-yard field goal.
On TU’s last drive, about a minute was lost between when JuanCarlos Santana appeared to score and when Brin found Naylor for a touchdown. After Santana was ruled short of the end zone, the officials immediately started the clock without warning.
“That’s some communication things that have got to happen between us and the officials,” Montgomery said.
A play later, Montgomery had to use another timeout to stop the clock despite having an offensive lineman down on the field with an apparent injury.
“I’m burning a timeout, running on the field trying to burn it,” Montgomery said. “Is it a medical timeout or is it a timeout? One of the two has got to be happening.”