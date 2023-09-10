In its first road game of the season, the University of Tulsa fell to No. 8 ranked Washington 43-10 on Saturday.

Despite the loss, coach Kevin Wilson’s team showed great improvement in cohesiveness from its season-opening win against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

“Like coach says, first week to the second week is always the biggest improvements of the season, I feel like we made a lot of improvements,” said center Will Farniok. “I think we were coming off the ball better, I think it showed. I think as a team we worked better together and I think it’s just going to keep moving on with the season. I’m just happy that we’re all here and we’re gonna keep working.”

Next Saturday, TU will host Oklahoma, but first, here are the top three takeaways from Saturday’s game:

1. TU’s running

game is on pointTU beat Washington in total rushing yards 168-109 and had three players who rushed for more than 50 yards – Jordan Ford (65), Bill Jackson (55), and Anthony Watkins (51). Ford stuck out on the TU squad solidifying himself as a player that can perform even against one of the best defenses in the nation. He didn’t rack up as many rushing yards as last week but against a top-10 school, his statistics are impressive.

Ford was a major reason TU’s running strategy worked so well, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He consistently found the openings and wasn’t afraid to charge down the middle. Ford took multiple hard hits from defenders but popped right back up every time. If Ford can maintain this level of performance, he is positioned to make a significant impact on future games.

“I was very happy with the way we fought and I was happy with the rest of the guys. As an O-Line I feel like they did a great job from right to left, I was very happy with everything,” said Farniok.

“From the right tackle, right guard, left guard, left tackle – it was awesome that we were just moving those guys off the ball. We were getting those short yardage, we were pounding the rocks so I felt really good about that.”

2. TU’s defense is already proficient at adjustments

The Golden Hurricane limited Washington’s big plays. TU came up with two turnovers, one of them resulting was a fumble picked up by cornerback Reggie Ellis, who ran 43 yards before being pushed out of bounds by Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Earlier, Jaise Oliver intercepted Penix in the end zone.

3. TU has quality quarterback depth

This was the second week in a row TU had its starting quarterback sidelined due to an injury, leaving the backup to step into the role. Roman Fuller, the third-string quarterback, ended up playing just over half of the game after Cardell Williams suffered a hand injury. Fuller completed 12 of 18 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown. A week earlier, Fuller led TU to a TD on his only possession.

