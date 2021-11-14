Three takeaways from Tulsa's dramatic overtime win at Tulane

When the University of Tulsa needed a big play in overtime, Philip Montgomery called Shamari Brooks’ number.

Brooks delivered, as he has done throughout his Hurricane career, exploding for a 15-yard touchdown that proved to be the winning play in a dramatic 20-13 victory at Tulane on Saturday.

“That’s Shamari being Shamari,” Montgomery said. “He’s just been locked in and focused and he’s done a tremendous job. That’s why he’s one of our team captains, that’s why he’s one of our leaders and that’s why he’s made plays like that throughout his career.”

With his 29th touchdown, Brooks has 3,491 career rushing yards and needs 24 more to move into fourth place on the all-time rushing list. He has at least two games left in a TU uniform — against Temple and SMU — but is hoping to conclude his career with a bowl appearance.

“That was a big win for us,” Brooks said. “We’ve got to get better in practice, focus on the things we need to focus on, watch this tape and just learn.”

Other takeaways from the Tulane game before Tulsa turns its attention to Temple:

Freshman QB makes debut