Three takeaways from Tulsa's dramatic overtime win at Tulane

When the University of Tulsa needed a big play in overtime, Philip Montgomery called Shamari Brooks’ number.
Brooks delivered, as he has done throughout his Hurricane career, exploding for a 15-yard touchdown that proved to be the winning play in a dramatic 20-13 victory at Tulane on Saturday.
“That’s Shamari being Shamari,” Montgomery said. “He’s just been locked in and focused and he’s done a tremendous job. That’s why he’s one of our team captains, that’s why he’s one of our leaders and that’s why he’s made plays like that throughout his career.”
With his 29th touchdown, Brooks has 3,491 career rushing yards and needs 24 more to move into fourth place on the all-time rushing list. He has at least two games left in a TU uniform — against Temple and SMU — but is hoping to conclude his career with a bowl appearance.
“That was a big win for us,” Brooks said. “We’ve got to get better in practice, focus on the things we need to focus on, watch this tape and just learn.”
Other takeaways from the Tulane game before Tulsa turns its attention to Temple:
Freshman QB makes debut
Needing a spark in the red zone — where the Hurricane has struggled — Montgomery inserted freshman quarterback Braylon Braxton on the first drive of the game.
Playing for the first time in his career, Braxton picked up 9 yards on fourth-and-1 and Tulsa reached the end zone two plays later on a pass from Davis Brin to Ezra Naylor II.
Braxton also appeared in the fourth quarter, a third-down play Tulane sniffed out for a 2-yard loss and a Hurricane punt. Because he will appear in fewer than four games this season, Braxton will keep his redshirt intact.
Group effort by receiving corps
With Keylon Stokes likely done for the season, Sam Crawford Jr. not making the trip to New Orleans and JuanCarlos Santana sidelined for the majority, Tulsa was shorthanded in the receiving game. Naylor, who caught the third-down pass before Brooks’ touchdown, led the Hurricane with 62 yards.
Josh Johnson caught eight passes for 44 yards and Cannon Montgomery had a career-long 59-yard catch. Malachai Jones, who made his first start, also had a 16-yard reception.
In a rare statistical turn of events, Brin completed a 3-yard pass to himself off a deflection in the fourth quarter. He also threw three passes to Tulane players.
Defense gets needed stop
Despite allowing 10 points in the final three minutes, Tulsa held the Green Wave to the lowest point total by a Hurricane opponent since the 2016 Miami Beach Bowl in which it defeated Central Michigan 55-10.
If not for a missed field goal with four seconds left, Tulane would have scored on its final three possessions. Tulsa’s defense surrendered only 5 yards in overtime, a gain that was negated by a false-start penalty, and prevented a first down to improve Montgomery’s overtime record to 6-1.
“Our defense stepped out there and played really like they played all night, except for the last couple of drives,” Montgomery said. “They just played lights-out.”