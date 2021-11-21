Three takeaways from Tulsa's 44-10 win against Temple

The University of Tulsa celebrated its resounding win against Temple on Saturday but quickly turned its attention to the next game.

The final opponent on the schedule is SMU, the team standing between the Hurricane and highly coveted bowl eligibility. The Mustangs host Tulsa at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We set ourselves up for a really good matchup come next week when we got to travel to Dallas and play SMU and try to get bowl eligible,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think our guys are happy obviously after a good win (but) understanding what we’ve got in front of us and what we need to go do.”

Three takeaways from the Hurricane’s 44-10 victory against Temple:

Dominant day for Johnson

Wide receiver Josh Johnson continued an impressive season with a career-high 159 yards on nine catches. Through 11 games, he has 868 yards and four touchdowns.

Although Johnson participated in Senior Day on Saturday, he has another year of eligibility because of COVID-19. He transferred to TU in 2019 after spending two years at Iowa State, redshirting in 2017.

Asked whether he plans to return in 2022, Johnson said: “I haven’t made that decision yet.”