On Tuesday evening, first-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson added to his inaugural recruiting class with the commitment of three-star Classen (Oklahoma City) athlete Elijah Green.
At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Green held a bevy of Division I offers, some of which include the likes of Missouri, Texas Tech, UTSA, Sam Houston State and others -- ultimately choosing the Golden Hurricane.
Green becomes TU's eighth pledge in the 2024 class, and its second over the past two days, following the commitment of three-star wide receiver Joshua Smith on Monday afternoon -- both of which held numerous Power Five offers with at least one deriving from an SEC school.
Green's primary high school positions are wide receiver and running back; however, is listed as an athlete by 247Sports.
It is unclear as of now what position Green will don as a member of the Golden Hurricane roster, but his production on both sides of the ball stood out, in spite of Classen's 2-8 record in 2022.