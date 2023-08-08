Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On Tuesday evening, first-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson added to his inaugural recruiting class with the commitment of three-star Classen (Oklahoma City) athlete Elijah Green.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Green held a bevy of Division I offers, some of which include the likes of Missouri, Texas Tech, UTSA, Sam Houston State and others -- ultimately choosing the Golden Hurricane.

Green becomes TU's eighth pledge in the 2024 class, and its second over the past two days, following the commitment of three-star wide receiver Joshua Smith on Monday afternoon -- both of which held numerous Power Five offers with at least one deriving from an SEC school.

Green's primary high school positions are wide receiver and running back; however, is listed as an athlete by 247Sports.

It is unclear as of now what position Green will don as a member of the Golden Hurricane roster, but his production on both sides of the ball stood out, in spite of Classen's 2-8 record in 2022.