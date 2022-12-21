 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Three local players among TU newcomers added by Kevin Wilson

  • Updated
Braylin Presley signs with the University of Tulsa (copy)

Braylin Presley speaks after signing with the University of Tulsa during a press conference at Bixby High School on Monday.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

While compiling his first signing class, new University of Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson is revealing his priorities when recruiting future Hurricane players.

Of the eight newcomers added this week, three are from the Tulsa area: former Bixby running back Braylin Presley as a transfer from Oklahoma State and Union duo Devin Robinson and Grayson Tempest. The others are from Texas or Arkansas.

“We always want to have a solid presence in the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma and still have a regional reach within that 5-6-hour radius of Tulsa,” Wilson said. “We always want to do our best within the city and the state.”

Wilson, who was hired two weeks ago and hasn’t assembled his staff, signed seven players Wednesday: four receivers, a safety, a defensive lineman and an athlete. Presley’s transfer was made official earlier in the week.

“Since I came aboard, the No. 1 goal from a recruiting standpoint has been to stabilize our current roster as well as the committed recruits,” Wilson said. “The current staff has continued to do a solid job connecting with these guys. Although I have not had that face-to-face contact with some of these guys, I feel pretty good about this class.”

With Wilson remaining as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator through the postseason, he leaned heavily on Philip Montgomery’s assistants to seal the deal with the remaining committed players. Only two of them opted to wait until February to sign.

The later signing period will allow Wilson more time to figure out his staff and personnel, with several players on this year’s team undecided as to their future. Wednesday’s developments give him a jumpstart on building the class.

“We didn’t try to add a great deal to the early class, but we’ll do that as the new year starts and we approach the second signing period,” Wilson said. “As I’ve gotten to know this group better, I think we’ve signed what appears to be guys who are strong students, have come from great families with strong values and not only do they value education but hard work as well.”

Kelly Hines joins the podcast this week to talk about the new TU coach, also why Justin Wright is one of her favorite players she's covered.

TU signing class

DL;James Eaglin;6-4;300;Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)

WR;Jahrid Hughes;6-3;185;Keller, Texas (Timber Creek)

WR;Matthew Ogunrin;6-0;170;Katy, Texas (Tompkins)

RB;Braylin Presley;5-8;170;Bixby (Oklahoma State)

S;Devin Robinson;6-1;189;Tulsa (Union)

WR;Ashton Schumann;6-2;180;League City, Texas (Clear Springs)

WR;Mari Smith;6-0;160;Fort Smith, Ark. (Northside)

ATH;Grayson Tempest;5-11;170;Tulsa (Union)

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

