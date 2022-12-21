Three local players among TU newcomers added by Kevin Wilson

While compiling his first signing class, new University of Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson is revealing his priorities when recruiting future Hurricane players.

Of the eight newcomers added this week, three are from the Tulsa area: former Bixby running back Braylin Presley as a transfer from Oklahoma State and Union duo Devin Robinson and Grayson Tempest. The others are from Texas or Arkansas.

“We always want to have a solid presence in the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma and still have a regional reach within that 5-6-hour radius of Tulsa,” Wilson said. “We always want to do our best within the city and the state.”

Wilson, who was hired two weeks ago and hasn’t assembled his staff, signed seven players Wednesday: four receivers, a safety, a defensive lineman and an athlete. Presley’s transfer was made official earlier in the week.

“Since I came aboard, the No. 1 goal from a recruiting standpoint has been to stabilize our current roster as well as the committed recruits,” Wilson said. “The current staff has continued to do a solid job connecting with these guys. Although I have not had that face-to-face contact with some of these guys, I feel pretty good about this class.”

With Wilson remaining as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator through the postseason, he leaned heavily on Philip Montgomery’s assistants to seal the deal with the remaining committed players. Only two of them opted to wait until February to sign.

The later signing period will allow Wilson more time to figure out his staff and personnel, with several players on this year’s team undecided as to their future. Wednesday’s developments give him a jumpstart on building the class.

“We didn’t try to add a great deal to the early class, but we’ll do that as the new year starts and we approach the second signing period,” Wilson said. “As I’ve gotten to know this group better, I think we’ve signed what appears to be guys who are strong students, have come from great families with strong values and not only do they value education but hard work as well.”