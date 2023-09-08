Redshirt freshman Cardell Williams is expected to make his first start at quarterback for the University of Tulsa when the Golden Hurricane visits No. 8 Washington at 4 p.m. Saturday in Seattle.

Last week's starter, Braylon Braxton, will most likely sit out during the Washington game while nursing an ankle injury he sustained early during last week’s game against the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

“Doesn’t appear to be major, I don’t think we need to put him in harm's way, we’ll just see how we go through the week and weeks but I don’t think it’s going to be a long deal,” Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson said.

Washington usually plays an aggressive defense that puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback and attacks the offensive line. As a result, it’s imperative that TU’s quarterback has mobility.

As a result of Braxton’s injury, Williams will once again step onto the field to take on Washington. After Williams’ outstanding performance during last week's game, expectations of what the young quarterback is capable of continue to rise. He’s going into the game with a 92.9% pass completion rate from connecting on 13-of-14 throws for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Williams also rushed for a touchdown. All eyes will be on Williams as he tries to perform at that level against one of the nation’s top teams.

Washington's offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr., will provide a big challenge for TU's defense. Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer is known for his attacking offense that was in high gear during the second and fourth quarters of last week's 56-17 win over Boise State in a season opener.

“His offenses are always on point,” Coach Kevin Wilson said of DeBoer. “Very good attack, very aggressive attack. Will take the ball downfield, take a lot of shots, a lot of speed. Outstanding receivers, three or four of them that will be advertised very highly and maybe are better than advertised.”

Penix is looking to become the first Husky to win the Heisman Trophy. In addition to having incredible accuracy, Penix also possesses the ability to run the ball. TU’s defense will have to balance putting pressure on the quarterback with knowing he’s good enough to get away from that pressure. Penix's performance enabled the Huskies to roll despite their ground game struggling.

“This is going to be a phenomenal challenge because they’re really good,” Wilson said. “Good stadium, great team. It’s going to be a hard test, we’ll have to play our very, very best. We’re going to have to try our best to play four quarters as long and as hard as we can.”