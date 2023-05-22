Three months after having been dealt an unexpected problem — the departure of his defensive coordinator — University of Tulsa football coach Kevin Wilson has filled his staff vacancy by hiring Tennessee-Martin assistant Chris Polizzi.

After having been a Skyhawks assistant for five seasons and their defensive coordinator in 2020-22, Polizzi will serve as TU’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

“Even though we’re adding Chris late, we tried to do it as seamless as possible to keep the continuity growing with our players,” Wilson said on Monday. “I really liked the direction spring ball went as the kids really bought in to the defense that would be best for us.”

Wilson came to TU from Ohio State, where he had been an offensive coordinator, and he brought with him a young Buckeye staff member — Matt Guerrieri — to coordinate the Golden Hurricane defense.

In February, Guerrieri accepted Indiana’s offer to co-coordinate the Hoosiers’ defense. Wilson stood pat with his remaining defensive staff members through TU’s spring-practice.

Wilson also announced responsibility adjustments for Hurricane assistants Koy McFarland (a linebackers coach who also has become the defensive run-game coordinator) and Michael Hunter (now the defensive passing-game coordinator).

Former Union/OU defensive back Dominique Franks continues as a quality-control coach with TU’s secondary group.

At UCLA in 2009-10, Polizzi was a quality-control assistant. At Utah in 2011, he coached tight ends.

With Polizzi as the defensive coordinator, the 2021 and 2022 Tennessee-Martin teams captured the Ohio Valley Conference title. Last season’s Skyhawks led the FCS in turnovers gained with 28 and in interceptions with 17.

As a cornerback, Polizzi played small-school football at Lake Forest (Illinois) College in 2001-04. He hails originally from Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

“We had a lot of great candidates, but Chris brings the combination of being a great guy (and a) great leader with tremendous knowledge who can blend with what we’re doing,” Wilson stated. “Chris is the right fit for our program.”

Wilson’s first TU season begins on Thursday, Aug. 31, when the Hurricane hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff.