For the second time in a month, the Oral Roberts head basketball coach is the Bill Haisten Podcast guest. Paul Mills was in that position on March 3. As Mills last week accepted the head-coaching position at Wichita State, his top ORU assistant – Russell Springmann – was promoted to the top job at ORU.
Springmann reflects on ORU’s two recent runs to the NCAA Tournament, on the greatness of Mills as a practice coach and on having discovered a 10th-grader – Kevin Durant – during a basketball event in Maryland. Springmann at that time was on the Texas staff. Before any other big-time program offered a scholarship to Durant, Springmann and Texas did. It worked out pretty well for the Longhorns.
At ORU, Springmann inherits a hot Golden Eagle program that soon will benefit from the Mike Carter Center – one of the more dazzling practice facilities in college basketball.
Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify
March 24, 2023 video. Springmann succeeds Paul Mills, who took the same position at Wichita State. Video courtesy/ORU Athletics
Photos: ORU's season ends with 74-51 loss to Duke in NCAA Tournament first round
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke Blue center Dereck Lively II (1) dunks over Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover (35), guard Kareem Thompson (2), and guard Max Abmas (3) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke Blue guard Jeremy Roach (3) gets past Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover (35) for a layup during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke Blue forward Mark Mitchell (25) goes up against Oral Roberts forward Patrick Mwamba, right, during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke Blue guard Jeremy Roach (3) stops in front of Oral Roberts guard Issac McBride during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke forward Mark Mitchell (25) slam-dunks the ball over Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover (35) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer calls out instructions during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Oral Roberts head coach Paul Mills calls a play against Duke during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) goes for a layup in front of Oral Roberts guard Kareem Thompson (2) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Oral Roberts guard Carlos Jurgens (11) goes up to shoot in front of Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke center Kyle Filipowski (30) goes up to shoot as Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover (35) and guard Kareem Thompson (2) defend during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke center Kyle Filipowski, left, and Oral Roberts guard Carlos Jurgens (11) compete for a rebound during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas (3) shoots in front of Duke center Kyle Filipowski, right, during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Oral Roberts guard Issac McBride, left, drives around Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke center Ryan Young (15) blocks a shot by Oral Roberts guard Carlos Jurgens (11) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke guard Jeremy Roach, right, fouls Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) shoots as Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover, left, defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke forward Mark Mitchell (25) goes up to shoot in front of Oral Roberts forward Connor Vanover (35) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke players celebrate during the final moments of the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) drives past Oral Roberts guard Carlos Jurgens (11) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
NCAA Oral Roberts Duke Basketball
Duke guard Tyrese Proctor (5) shoots as Oral Roberts guard Kareem Thompson (2) defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!