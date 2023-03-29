For the second time in a month, the Oral Roberts head basketball coach is the Bill Haisten Podcast guest. Paul Mills was in that position on March 3. As Mills last week accepted the head-coaching position at Wichita State, his top ORU assistant – Russell Springmann – was promoted to the top job at ORU.

Springmann reflects on ORU’s two recent runs to the NCAA Tournament, on the greatness of Mills as a practice coach and on having discovered a 10th-grader – Kevin Durant – during a basketball event in Maryland. Springmann at that time was on the Texas staff. Before any other big-time program offered a scholarship to Durant, Springmann and Texas did. It worked out pretty well for the Longhorns.

At ORU, Springmann inherits a hot Golden Eagle program that soon will benefit from the Mike Carter Center – one of the more dazzling practice facilities in college basketball.

