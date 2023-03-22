This week’s Bill Haisten Podcast guest is Eric Coley — the best player on the best team in University of Tulsa basketball history. In 2000, Coley and the 32-win Golden Hurricane advanced to the Elite Eight level of the NCAA Tournament. With a chance to roll to the Final Four, TU was beaten 59-55 by the Tar Heels. If Coley hadn’t been in foul trouble, Bill Self’s final Tulsa team probably would have advanced to the Final Four.