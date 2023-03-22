This week’s Bill Haisten Podcast guest is Eric Coley — the best player on the best team in University of Tulsa basketball history. In 2000, Coley and the 32-win Golden Hurricane advanced to the Elite Eight level of the NCAA Tournament. With a chance to roll to the Final Four, TU was beaten 59-55 by the Tar Heels. If Coley hadn’t been in foul trouble, Bill Self’s final Tulsa team probably would have advanced to the Final Four.
Related
People are also reading…
Contact us
Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories