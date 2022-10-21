Thanks to Prince, TU recovers to defeat Temple, 27-16

After a disappointing 53-21 loss at Navy in their last outing back on Oct. 8, Tulsa got a chance to heal up and recharge during a bye week, and while the Golden Hurricane had a very difficult start that saw them trailing 10-0 just five minutes into the contest, they bounced back to take control of the game.

Deneric Prince was the big star for Tulsa, as the running back, in just his third appearance of the season, rushed for a career-high 231 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while also adding a receiving touchdown, as the Golden Hurricane claimed a 27-16 victory over Temple Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Quarterback Davis Brin had a rough start, as his first two pass attempts were intercepted, the first one being returned for a touchdown, but recovered to complete 15-of-22 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked seven times.

Wide receiver Keylon Stokes was held to just 37 yards on four receptions, but that was enough for him to set a new TU program record for career receiving yards, surpassing Howard Twilley’s 57-year-old mark.

The Golden Hurricane (3-4, 1-2 AAC), which won its first conference contest of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak, held a huge edge in total offense, outgaining Temple (2-5, 0-3) 454-280.