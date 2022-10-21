 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick

Thanks to Prince, TU recovers to defeat Temple, 27-16

  • 0

After a disappointing 53-21 loss at Navy in their last outing back on Oct. 8, Tulsa got a chance to heal up and recharge during a bye week, and while the Golden Hurricane had a very difficult start that saw them trailing 10-0 just five minutes into the contest, they bounced back to take control of the game.

Deneric Prince was the big star for Tulsa, as the running back, in just his third appearance of the season, rushed for a career-high 231 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while also adding a receiving touchdown, as the Golden Hurricane claimed a 27-16 victory over Temple Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Quarterback Davis Brin had a rough start, as his first two pass attempts were intercepted, the first one being returned for a touchdown, but recovered to complete 15-of-22 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked seven times.

People are also reading…

Wide receiver Keylon Stokes was held to just 37 yards on four receptions, but that was enough for him to set a new TU program record for career receiving yards, surpassing Howard Twilley’s 57-year-old mark.

The Golden Hurricane (3-4, 1-2 AAC), which won its first conference contest of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak, held a huge edge in total offense, outgaining Temple (2-5, 0-3) 454-280.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TU Sports Extra podcast: Bowl game possible but there's work to do

TU Sports Extra podcast: Bowl game possible but there's work to do

Sitting at 2-4, TU has six games left to get to six wins and qualify for a bowl. Last year, the Hurricane was in a similar situation and rallied late in the season, ending the season winning a bowl game. What will it take for that to happen this year? John Tranchina and Patrick Prince discuss.

TU Sports Extra podcast: Owen Ostroski on attending father's alma mater and more

TU Sports Extra podcast: Owen Ostroski on attending father's alma mater and more

Holland Hall graduate and TU defensive lineman Owen Ostroski, the son of former NFL and Tulsa player Jerry Ostroski, has been "been going to TU games since the minute I was born." He talks with TU beat writer John Tranchina about the bye week; getting to "live out that dream" of playing for Tulsa after attending games growing up; and more.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert