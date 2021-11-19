 Skip to main content
Temple at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch
Temple at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Nov. 16, 2021 video. Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach talks about final home game of 2021 season and his team's seniors. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

Temple at Tulsa

3 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com/Varsity Network

Records: Temple 3-7, 1-5 AAC; Tulsa 4-6, 3-3

Last meeting: On Sept. 20, 2018, Temple defeated Tulsa 31-17 in Philadelphia.

All-time series: Temple leads 3-2

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny and breezy; 65° at kickoff

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Hurricane favored big

Tulsa is a three-touchdown favorite despite struggling against lesser opponents this season. When favored by 10 points or more, the Hurricane lost to UC Davis and Navy and narrowly defeated Arkansas State. When a double-digit underdog, Tulsa performed well on the road against teams currently ranked in the top 10: Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Cincinnati.

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Davis Brin vs. Temple's defense

After throwing three interceptions against Tulane last week, Brin faces an Owls defense that ranks seventh nationally in passing yards allowed (176.6). Temple has totaled six interceptions in the past nine games but often struggles to get points out of them, with five takeaways resulting in only three points during the five-game losing streak.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Shamari Brooks

Temple is not nearly as good against the run, giving up 221.3 rushing yards per game. Brooks, who will be among those honored for Senior Day, is 24 yards from fourth place on Tulsa's all-time rushing list. He has 3,491 career rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, most recently scoring the winning touchdown in overtime last week.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Temple has gone into the tank its past five games, leaving TU an enormous opportunity to get Shamari Brooks closer to the program's all-time rushing record, and for the team to gather some momentum headed into its bowl eligibility finale at SMU.

Hurricane 42, Owls 13

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

