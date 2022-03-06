Temira Poindexter, others, represent TU in postseason awards

A trio of Golden Hurricane represented Tulsa's women's basketball team Sunday in the American Athletic Conference's postseason awards.

Temira Poindexter, a freshman from Sapulpa, became the first player in TU history to be named AAC Freshman of the Year after posting 11.6 points per game and two double-doubles during the regular season. Poindexter also was named to the all-freshman first team, an honor she shared with Delanie Crawford.

Poindexter and Crawford, a Piedmont native, were the fourth and fifth players in TU history to be named to the conference's all-freshmen first team. Crawford started seven regular season games and averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Wyvette Mayberry, a native Tulsan, was named to the all-AAC second team after scoring 13.8 points per game to lead the Hurricane during the regular season. She was the fifth player in TU women's history named on an AAC all-conference team.

The Golden Hurricane closes the season in the AAC Tournament next week, starting Monday against Wichita State. Tip off against the Shockers is set for 1 p.m. in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.