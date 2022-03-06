 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Temira Poindexter, others, represent TU in postseason awards

  • 0

A trio of Golden Hurricane represented Tulsa's women's basketball team Sunday in the American Athletic Conference's postseason awards.

Temira Poindexter, a freshman from Sapulpa, became the first player in TU history to be named AAC Freshman of the Year after posting 11.6 points per game and two double-doubles during the regular season. Poindexter also was named to the all-freshman first team, an honor she shared with Delanie Crawford.

Poindexter and Crawford, a Piedmont native, were the fourth and fifth players in TU history to be named to the conference's all-freshmen first team. Crawford started seven regular season games and averaged 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Wyvette Mayberry, a native Tulsan, was named to the all-AAC second team after scoring 13.8 points per game to lead the Hurricane during the regular season. She was the fifth player in TU women's history named on an AAC all-conference team.

The Golden Hurricane closes the season in the AAC Tournament next week, starting Monday against Wichita State. Tip off against the Shockers is set for 1 p.m. in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OU's Joe Jon Finley on TE position; history with OC Jeff Lebby and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert