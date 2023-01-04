Temira Poindexter, Maddie Bittle lead TU women to hard-fought win over Wichita State

Things didn’t look good early in the fourth quarter when the University of Tulsa trailed by seven points against one of the nation’s best defensive teams.

But after Temira Poindexter fueled a crucial 13-0 run over a three-and-a-half-minute span to push Tulsa into a cushy seven-point lead of its own, the Golden Hurricane held firm down the stretch to emerge with a gritty 70-63 victory over Wichita State Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center.

Poindexter scored seven points in that stretch as part of her 20 points, while adding a team-high 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

Maddie Bittle just missed a double-double, scoring a season-high 20 points — 13 in the second quarter alone when she shot 5-of-6 from the floor — and adding nine rebounds, along with three assists.

“I think the most important thing was us just being connected and staying together when adversity hits,” Bittle said of TU’s comeback. “When things aren’t going our way, the most important thing is that we have each other’s backs, staying connected. Once we figured out how to fight back and attack more, that really helped get out of that funk that we had.”

It was a big win against a good team for Tulsa (12-3, 2-0 AAC), which is now 9-1 in last 10 outings, with the only loss in that span coming to No. 21 Kansas.

“I’m super-proud of our team for this hard-fought win that we had here today,” Tulsa coach Angie Nelp said. “Wichita State’s a good team and I’m excited about the growth in our team during the game, our ability to kind of finish out a closer game. We had to come from behind in that last quarter, so we were challenged in a different way today, so just super-excited about how we followed through and got that win.”

Trajata Colbert had 11 points and nine rebounds for Wichita State (11-4, 1-1), while D.J. McCarty scored 10 points and Jane Asinde contributed nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Tulsa trailed 55-49 with 6:51 remaining, but Poindexter scored three different ways to lead the big run, scoring from underneath the basket, connecting on a long-distance 3-pointer and then hitting a short jumper. Ahrray Young’s tray from the right corner with 3:27 left pushed TU to a 62-55 advantage.

“We tried some different matchups and we adjusted some things defensively,” Nelp said of the fourth quarter turnaround. “And coming out of that timeout in the fourth quarter (with TU trailing 55-54 with 5:15 left), we adjusted some things offensively against their zone, to be able to move the ball a little bit better, to be able to get some open shots and be able to penetrate and get the ball in the paint.”

Wichita State closed to within four points twice after that, and the Golden Hurricane led 65-61 after McCarty’s layup with 1:29 to go. Poindexter responded with a driving layup and the and-1 free throw to restore a seven-point edge with 1:16 left. Bittle hit two big free throws with 21.1 seconds left to seal it. Overall, Tulsa outscored Wichita State 28-14 in the final quarter.

“Maddie Bittle had some huge scores for us, incredible moments throughout the game,” Nelp said. “I absolutely love how hard she plays both ends of the floor, but her aggressiveness on the offensive end is really what spurred our runs a little bit.

“Temira did an exceptional job … she rebounded the ball, she defended and she made some great plays down the stretch. I can’t say enough about those two, Maddie and Temira, and the way they impacted the game for us.”

Defense rules: With both teams sitting within the top 18 in the nation in field goal percentage defense, it was bound to rule the day. TU entered the day allowing opponents just 33.8 percent shooting, ranking 10th in the country, while Wichita State sat 18th at 34.6 percent.

In this one, Wichita State shot 37.1 percent (26-for-70) and Tulsa connected on 42.2 percent of its shots (27-for-64), so each team outshot the other’s defensive averages by a significant margin.

They’re back: Both guard Katia Gallegos and forward Katelyn Levings returned to the lineup after lengthy injury-related absences, each in reserve roles. Levings hadn’t played since Nov. 26, missing eight games, and played eight minutes in this one, scoring five points and coming down with two rebounds. Gallegos, who was sidelined for nine contests since making her last appearance on Nov. 20 against Oral Roberts, came in for 5:20 and had one rebound and one assist.

Both entered the contest as substitutes with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter and Tulsa leading 9-8.

“They definitely helped us today, excited about their progress,” Nelp said of the two players. “We’re still progressing them and just excited that they were able to step on the floor and help us.”

Rebounding: Tulsa lost the rebounding battle 47-42, leaving them 2-3 in games in which they’ve been outrebounded. Wichita State’s 24 offensive rebounds was a season-high for a TU opponent, but Tulsa also had 17 offensive boards, too, which is the second-highest total of the season.

“I think the biggest thing defensively is just our rebounding,” Bittle said. “We weren’t grabbing the ball. We struggled with that the whole game, but once we figured that out, it kind of helped us translate into our offense.”

By the Numbers

50: percent shooting for Wichita State in the third quarter (10-for-20), in which they outscored Tulsa 21-9, which marked the second-lowest single-quarter point total for TU this season

50: percent of free throws made by the Shockers (7-for-14), matching a season-low for a Hurricane opponent this year

44.4: percentage of free throw shooting for Tulsa (4-for-9), matching the second-lowest figure of the season

32-16: advantage for Wichita State in scoring from the paint

9: lead changes during the course of the game

TULSA 70, WICHITA ST. 63

WSU;14;14;21;14;--;63

TU;15;18;9;28;--;70

Wichita St. (11-4, 1-1 AAC): Colbert 4-11 3-4 11, Asinde 4-14 1-3 9, McCarty 4-14 1-2 10, Dean 3-8 0-0 7, Duncan 2-9 2-2 6, Duran 2-4 0-0 5, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Niankan 3-3 0-1 6, Thompson 4-7 0-2 9, Totals 26-70 7-14 63.

Tulsa (12-3, 2-0): Poindexter 8-18 1-1 20, Crawford 2-9 0-0 4, Mayberry 4-10 0-0 11, Bittle 7-16 3-4 20, Young 3-5 0-0 8, Periman 1-2 0-4 2, Gallegos 0-0 0-0 0, Levings 2-3 0-0 5, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 4-9 70.

3-Point Goals: WSU 4-16 (McCarty 1-5, Dean 1-3, Duncan 0-3, Duran 1-2, Thompson 1-3), TU 12-38 (Poindexter 3-9, Crawford 0-5, Mayberry 3-9, Bittle 3-9, Young 2-3, Levings 1-2, Mathews 0-1). Assists: WSU 10 (Asinde, McCarty 3), TU 14 (Crawford, Mayberry, Bittle 3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: WSU 47 (Asinde 14), TU 42 (Poindexter 11). Total Fouls: WSU 13, TU 14. Technical Fouls: None. A: 1,058.