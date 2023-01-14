Temira Poindexter, Maddie Bittle lead TU past Houston

Temira Poindexter scored 22 points, including the two clinching free throws with 3.9 seconds left, to lift Tulsa past Houston 70-68 on Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center.

Poindexter also had seven rebounds. Maddie Bittle added 18 points and Delanie Crawford 16 for TU, which held on after taking a 64-50 lead into the fourth quarter.

Houston opened the fourth with a 9-0 run that ended with a Bittle layup. Laila Blair's layup with 37.9 seconds left cut Houston's deficit to 68-65. Poindexter then had a layup blocked, but Blair missed a tying 3 with 4.9 seconds remaining.

After Poindexter's free throws, Blair made a 3-pointer as time expired.

The Golden Hurricane, 14-3 overall, is 4-0 in the American Athletic Conference for the first time in its nine years as a member. Houston, led by Bria Patterson's 17 points, dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-1 in the AAC. Kamryn Jones added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars.

This marked the first time in nine years as a league member that Tulsa began the conference season 4-0. TU's previous best start in the AAC was 3-0 in the 2018-19 season.

“There are no easy games in our conference as we play in such a competitive league," TU coach Angie Nelp said. "Houston is a very good and talented team. We knew that in order to come away with a victory we’d have to do a lot of things really well.

“I was really pleased with our players and how they withstood the tests we went through in this game. We did what we had to do to win. We stayed together and were unbreakable. I was just really proud of our players. We had some players step up huge from a scoring standpoint and some from a rebounding standpoint and that was the difference in the game.”

TU started quickly with a 15-point lead in the first quarter that ended 28-15. Bittle scored nine and Poindexter eight in the first. Houston, however, responded with a 15-2 run that made it 33-30 before the Golden Hurricane answered with a 9-2 run and took a 42-34 lead into intermission.

An early 9-0 run in the second half boosted TU's lead to 54-38. Bittle and Crawford had seven points each in the third.

TU, which survived making only 2-fo-14 field goals in the fourth, sank 17-of-20 free throws overall while Houston was 3-of-4.

The Golden Hurricane is 9-0 at home for the first time in the program's history. TU's next game is Tuesday at Temple.