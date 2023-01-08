TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie on his time at TU: 'We had to go through the School of Hard Knocks'

Less than a decade ago, Joe Gillespie was a successful high school head coach who dreamed of getting called up to the big leagues.

When Philip Montgomery hired his longtime friend to coach Tulsa linebackers in 2015, it set in motion a journey for Gillespie that continues with the chance to win a national championship Monday night.

“Coach Montgomery has blessed me with the opportunity of coaching on the college level and the chance to work with him again,” Gillespie said eight years ago. “It’s been a dream of mine to coach on the collegiate level.”

Montgomery and Gillespie worked together at Stephenville (Texas) High School, but Gillespie stayed put when Montgomery left with Art Briles. Gillespie was head coach for seven years and won a state title before joining Montgomery’s inaugural staff.

At TU, Gillespie studied under defensive coordinator Bill Young and developed the 3-3-5 defensive alignment the Hurricane implemented in 2018. TU ended the regular season with the nation’s No. 7 pass defense and gave up 120 yards fewer per game than the previous year.

Asked last week about that time in his career, Gillespie said: “I can remember Bill talking to us (on defense) and saying, ‘Listen, gentlemen, I’m kind of on my way out, so y’all need to figure out some of the things y’all want to do. If y’all are going to become a three-down defense, what does this three-down defense look like? I’ll be here to help you.’”

Gillespie credits Young, who died in 2021, for his role in the creation of a defensive system that Gillespie ultimately took with him to TCU, joining Sonny Dykes’ first-year staff and having immediate success while leading the Horned Frogs to the biggest stage in college football.

“We had to go through the School of Hard Knocks up in Tulsa because you didn’t have the answers,” Gillespie said. “Sometimes only the way you get the answers is to go through the School of Hard Knocks. Fortunately going through those things, you bring them here to TCU and … I think we were able to go at a little bit different speed than we were able to do up north because we knew how to coach it better.”

In early 2019, Young retired from five decades of coaching and Gillespie became TU’s defensive coordinator, helping the Hurricane create a blue-collar identity on that side of the ball that relied on under-recruited players and turned them into playmakers. One of those was Zaven Collins, an overlooked linebacker who became a first-round pick.

“He’s done a tremendous job in what we’ve been able to do as a program, but especially as a defense,” Montgomery said in 2021. “He’s a guy that just loves coaching ball, loves coaching kids and does it with the right type of temperament, the right type of attitude and enjoys what he does each and every day.”

Gillespie, who was selected as national linebackers coach of the year by FootballScoop after the Hurricane’s 2020 season that included a runner-up finish in the American, made an impression on Dykes during TU’s games against SMU before Dykes took the TCU job.

“I had an opportunity to play against Tulsa four years, did not enjoy those experiences of playing against that defense at Tulsa,” Dykes said at Big 12 Media Day in July. “When we played Tulsa, they played harder than any defense we played against in college football.

“He’s a teacher at the end of the day. He knows what he’s teaching. He does a great job of staying a step ahead defensively in the way he thinks, and he makes people better. He’s just an outstanding person. Anytime you can surround yourself with those kinds of people, then that improves your chances of being successful.”

At TCU, Gillespie sparked a defensive turnaround that ranks first nationally in year-to-year improvement in points per possession allowed, according to SportSource Analytics.

“Coach Gillespie does a hell of a job,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at media availability Sunday. “It amazes me the job he does consistently even from Tulsa, because, like I’ve talked about, we played Cincinnati a couple years ago, and Tulsa by far and away did the best job against Cincinnati. We became enamored in that (defense) when he was doing it then.

“It allows you to have more depth in your defense. It allows you, when you play spread teams, you have more speed on the field. There’s different layers to it, more layers to it. They do a tremendous job.”

One team stands between Gillespie and the pinnacle, and it brings plenty of offensive firepower that Gillespie’s unit will be tasked with slowing down. As the underdog seeking its first national title since 1938, TCU is not feeling the weight of the spotlight.

“There was pressure in getting here,” Gillespie said. “Now let’s go have fun and enjoy this, enjoy the moment, and then enjoy and embrace the challenge, because it’s going to be a heck of a challenge.”