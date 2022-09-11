Takeaways from TU's 38-35 win over Northern Illinois

This is becoming a habit.

Tulsa’s down-to-the-wire 38-35 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night followed a 40-37 double-overtime loss in the season opener the week before and nine other games last season that were decided by eight or fewer points (i.e., one possession), in which the Hurricane went 5-4.

Of course, in both of this season’s games, TU held double-digit leads in the second half and let them slip away, but against NIU obviously also managed to regain the advantage in the end. Either way, the recurring nail-biters cause their fans emotional distress, and now have some calling them the Cardiac ‘Canes.

“I would like to not have to do that, but I think we probably fit into that category,” coach Philip Montgomery said of that label. “Trust me, I’m not trying to make that happen. I would like to be able to finish those out in a much more convincing-type fashion. I know it’s given me more gray (hair) everywhere but we’re going to take those wins any way we can get them.”

In a couple of games last season, most notably the contests against South Florida when Tulsa trailed 31-20 in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 32-31 victory, and against SMU when Tulsa trailed 17-0 in the second quarter before charging back to win 34-31, the Golden Hurricane were the ones authoring big-time comebacks, each still coming down to the final possession.

No matter how they happen, the players have also noticed the trend of games getting decided in the final minute.

“We don’t like putting ourselves in these positions,” said receiver Keylon Stokes. “I mean, it’s just something that happens, and it’s another hurdle that always just finds a way to get in front of us, so we just have to jump over it.”

The man who finished off the game for Tulsa on Saturday, cornerback Tyon Davis, whose interception with 32 seconds remaining ended Northern Illinois’ last drive, seemed to embrace the drama.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster,” Davis acknowledged. “I think we are definitely used to it. I am used to it. I didn’t flinch the whole game because I always knew we would get a chance to come out on top. This happened last year. It’s going to happen this year. I think we love adversity. It definitely fuels us, and we’re going to keep using it as motivation. Honestly, it’s uncanny how often this happens.”

Other receivers have another big day

While Stokes led the way with another outstanding performance Saturday night, recording eight receptions for 135 yards and a crucial fourth quarter touchdown, the other Golden Hurricane receivers also enjoyed big days.

First and foremost was JuanCarlos Santana, who had four catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns. His sweet move after the catch to shake a defender at the 5-yard-line on his first touchdown was one for the highlight reel. His second score, on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Davis Brin midway through the second quarter, put TU ahead 17-0.

Then there was Malachai Jones, who had four receptions for 61 yards, including a crucial 24-yard catch on 3rd-and-14 late in the fourth quarter, which helped set up Steven Anderson’s game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds left.

And Kentucky transfer (and local Jenks product) Isaiah Epps had three catches for 39 yards, including his first touchdown as a Golden Hurricane on a 20-yard pass from Brin with 49 seconds remaining in the second quarter, which gave Tulsa a 24-7 lead heading into halftime.

Stokes noted that the receiver group is close and trusts each other, and that feeds into their performance on the field.

“There’s definitely confidence growing,” Stokes said. “It’s really confidence that was already there, to be honest. I can say as a receiving room that we’ve come together more. We’re more bonded. We’re just all brothers in that room. We don’t hide nothing from each other. We always tell each other what’s going on in our life and stuff like that, so that helps us on the field.”

Improved running game

After compiling just 61 yards on 32 carries in the season-opening loss to Wyoming, Tulsa’s running game was significantly better on Saturday night against Northern Illinois. Led by 6-foot-2, 269-pound running back Steven Anderson, who picked up 58 yards on 18 rushes and the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining, the ground attack overall compiled 107 yards on 37 carries.

It helped keep Northern Illinois from completely taking away the potent passing game, especially earlier on when Anderson gained 28 yards on five carries on Tulsa’s first possession. By midway through the second quarter, he had 49 yards on 10 rushes, already surpassing his yardage from the Wyoming game.

With Anthony Watkins and Deneric Prince not playing again, it was mostly Anderson as the main man in the backfield. He was spelled at times by Bill Jackson, who had two rushes for eight yards, and then Tahj Gary, a transfer from Virginia Tech, came in during the Golden Hurricane’s first possession of the fourth quarter and gave the offense a little spark, ending up with 36 yards on eight rushes.

“I thought Steven did a really nice job moving chains for us, really battling through some runs in there and picking up some good yards for us,” Montgomery said. “I thought Bill had a couple of good carries. I thought Tahj came in there late, had a really good series in there. It’s always going to be running back by committee, but it was nice to see Steven the last two weeks really take over that side of it and really do a nice job of continuing to find ways to improve our running game.”

Jordan Ford, who started last week against Wyoming and rushed seven times for 26 yards, did not see the field this time at all. There was no word on whether that was due to injury or coach’s decision.