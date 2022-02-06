Strong second half sends TU women past Wichita State

The Tulsa women's basketball team shook off a cold first half to dominate the final 20 minutes in a 65-58 win over Wichita State Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

The Hurricane trailed 30-22 at halftime, shooting just 22% from the field and only 1-for-19 (5.3%) from 3-point range. The second half was a different story, as TU was 9-for-20 from distance.

The teams were tied at 45 after three quarters and tied again three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 56-56 with 2:33 left to play. Maddie Bittle gave TU the lead with a 3 with 2:08 left and the Hurricane closed the game with a 9-2 run.

Temira Poindexter had 22 points and 9 rebounds for Tulsa, and Bittle added 16 points. TU plays host to Temple at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center.

TULSA 65, WICHITA ST. 58

Tulsa (14-5, 4-4): Poindexter 7-15 4-5 22, Bittle 5-10 2-2 16, M. Mayberry 3-13 2-2 10, W. Mayberry 1-5 3-4 5, Lescay 1-7 0-1 2, Evans 4-8 0-0 8, Crawford 1-7 0-0 2, Washington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 11-14 65.