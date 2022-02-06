Strong second half sends TU women past Wichita State

The Tulsa women's basketball team shook off a cold first half to dominate the final 20 minutes in a 65-58 win over Wichita State Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.
The Hurricane trailed 30-22 at halftime, shooting just 22% from the field and only 1-for-19 (5.3%) from 3-point range. The second half was a different story, as TU was 9-for-20 from distance.
The teams were tied at 45 after three quarters and tied again three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 56-56 with 2:33 left to play. Maddie Bittle gave TU the lead with a 3 with 2:08 left and the Hurricane closed the game with a 9-2 run.
Temira Poindexter had 22 points and 9 rebounds for Tulsa, and Bittle added 16 points. TU plays host to Temple at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center.
TULSA 65, WICHITA ST. 58
Tulsa (14-5, 4-4): Poindexter 7-15 4-5 22, Bittle 5-10 2-2 16, M. Mayberry 3-13 2-2 10, W. Mayberry 1-5 3-4 5, Lescay 1-7 0-1 2, Evans 4-8 0-0 8, Crawford 1-7 0-0 2, Washington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-67 11-14 65.
Wichita State (11-10, 2-6): Strong 5-7 4-6 15, McCully 3-16 2-2 9, Bosch Duran 1-8 0-0 3, Asinde 0-2 2-2 2, Duncan 0-6 0-0 0, Colbert 7-10 0-0 14, Bastin 3-4 6-9 12, Bremaud 1-3 0-0 3, Platonova 0-0 0-0 0, Budane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 14-19 58.
TU;11;11;23;20;--;65
WSU;6;24;15;13;--;58
3-point goals: TU 10-39 (Poindexter 4-11, Bittle 4-5, M. Mayberry 2-10, Crawford 0-5, Evans 0-3, W. Mayberry 0-3, Washington 0-2), WSU 4-19 (McCully 1-6, Bosch Duran 1-6, Bremaud 1-3, Strong 1-2, Duncan 0-2). Rebounds: TU 40 (Poindexter 9), WSU 44 (Asinde 11). Assists: TU 11 (W. Mayberry, Lescay 3), WSU 15 (Bosch Duran 8). Team fouls: TU 17, WSU 18. Fouled out: WSU, Asinde. A: 1,357.