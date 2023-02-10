Tulsa at UCF
6 p.m. Saturday, Addition Financial Arena, Orlando
TV/Radio: ESN+, KXBL-99.5
Records: TU 5-18, 1-11 AAC; UCF 14-9, 5-6
Three storylines
Another chance: The Hurricane remains winless on the road and has three road games left, starting with Saturday's game against a UCF team that has five in row at home against TU.
New opponent: UCF is among two American Athletic Conference teams that TU hasn't faced this season. USF, which the Hurricane hosts Wednesday, is the other.
Selebangue on top: Forward Bryant Selebangue leads the league in rebounds (9.5 per game) and field-goal percentage (.639).