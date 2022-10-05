Steven Anderson glad to have Deneric Prince back to help improve TU run game

Steven Anderson was happy to see his friend Deneric Prince back in the lineup for the first time this season last week against Cincinnati.

Prince, who ranked third on the Golden Hurricane with 524 rushing yards last season, hadn’t played this season, not even appearing on the team roster, with no explanation provided for his absence.

But there he was, suddenly in the TU backfield during its second possession last week, gaining 29 yards on six rushes in that one drive, and it was almost like he never left. Overall, Prince gained a team-high 71 yards on 18 carries, scoring two touchdowns, in Tulsa’s 31-21 loss to the Bearcats.

“It was good to have Deneric back; obviously I thought he had an impact on the game, he did some really nice things,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “First game back, so he got to knock a little bit of rust off, but it was obviously good to have him back and I think his presence is going to help us tremendously throughout the year, as long as we continue to keep growing.”

Anderson, who was fourth on the squad last year with 219 yards along with two touchdowns in limited action, had taken over as the main running back during the first four games of this season, gaining 206 yards and four touchdowns on 52 rushes over the first four contests. But with Prince back, Anderson ran for 23 yards on just eight carries against Cincinnati.

Even though Prince’s presence in the lineup meant that Anderson’s deployment dropped significantly, Anderson is still happy to have his senior teammate on the field.

“It’s great to have him back,” Anderson said. “He’s a very big, physical back and he can create a lot of explosive plays, so any time you can add that type of talent back to the running back room, it’s great to have that.”

Montgomery stressed that all the running backs will still have a role with Prince added to the group, although last week Bill Jackson, who had led the team in rushing yards in each of the two previous games, got only two carries for seven yards and Jordan Ford, who was third on the squad in rushing yards with 135, didn’t see the field at all. How the rotation falls this Saturday against Navy remains to be seen.

“I think we’ll always be a running back by committee and we’re going to play the hot hand as that plays itself out,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got to continue to keep focusing on our run game and getting better there. I thought we’ve made some strides in our run game. Obviously, last week it wasn’t at the place that we really wanted it to be, but the week before that, we all thought we had it fixed.”

After rushing for 262 yards in the loss at Ole Miss the previous week, the ground attack’s numbers didn’t look very good against Cincinnati, as TU (2-3, 0-1 AAC) officially gained just 36 yards on 45 rushes, but that number is misleading, because it includes 11 quarterback sacks that accounted for negative 76 yards. Counting just the intended rushes, Tulsa really earned 112 yards on 34 carries, which averages out to 3.3 yards per rush — which still isn’t great, but not nearly as bad as the stats make it look.

“As a running back group, I feel like we’ve progressed each week,” Anderson said. “We have five new O-linemen this year, they’re getting the hang of it; I feel like they’re doing pretty well. And then we have Deneric back, and people have seen what he’s been able to do the last couple of years, so it’s just been a great help for him to be back with us. We’ve always been running back by committee, and we’ve got a lot of other great running backs in there, too, so it’s been a great addition for us.”

As for his weight, which has been listed on TU’s roster as being 269 pounds, making him the second-heaviest running back in the nation, Anderson clarified that he actually tips the scales at around 255 and usually stays in that range.

“Right now, I’m like 255,” Anderson said at Tuesday’s press conference. “I don’t know where that number came from.”

Anderson’s extra weight helps him play a punishing physical style that enables him to plow through opposing defenders when necessary, as well as go around them.

“Obviously, my style, me being a bigger back, part of my style is being a more physical back, so I just try to use my size to be a little bit more physical than some other running backs,” Anderson said. “Everybody has a different style and I just try to use my style the best I can.”

Fewer explosive plays

After getting victimized by three plays for over 50 yards last week against Cincinnati, two running plays and one passing, Tulsa wants to make sure it limits those big-chunk plays this Saturday when the Golden Hurricane visits Navy (1-3, 1-1).

One of the plays last week, Ben Bryant’s 61-yard pass to a wide-open Tyler Scott, ended up as a touchdown, giving the Bearcats a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter. Corey Kiner’s 52-yard run in the second quarter brought Cincinnati down to the Tulsa 20, where cornerback Kenny Solomon caught up to Kiner and knocked the ball loose, but it went out of bounds. Cincinnati couldn’t move the ball much further and ended up settling for a 34-yard field goal attempt, which was missed.

The other one, early in the third quarter, which immediately followed a Tulsa touchdown that pulled the Hurricane within 24-21, was a 60-yard run by Charles McClelland, who was taken down by Solomon at the TU 10-yard-line. Ultimately, Cincinnati scored a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

“Explosive plays are always going to play a part in this game, on both sides of it,” Montgomery said. “So you’ve got to limit their explosive plays. If they do pop one, you’ve got to get them on the ground. I thought there was a couple of times the other night, Kenny made a couple of really good rundowns, but any time you can line back up and play defense again, it gives you an opportunity. On the one he punched out, we ended up holding them, they had to attempt a field goal and they missed it. That’s the best part of that, that’s why you’re doing it.”