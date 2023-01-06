Steve Spurrier Jr. to be hired as TU offensive coordinator, will also coach quarterbacks

Kevin Wilson's offensive coordinator at the University of Tulsa will be Steve Spurrier Jr., a source close to the program told the Tulsa World on Friday morning.

Spurrier, a 51-year-old who also will coach quarterbacks, was expected to arrive on campus Friday afternoon. He spent the past three years coaching receivers at Mississippi State but was not retained after this season.

He also was on his father's staff at South Carolina for more than a decade. Spurrier's other college coaching stops include Oklahoma, Western Kentucky, Washington State, Arizona and Florida, and he played receiver at Duke.

Wilson, who is back in Tulsa after his Ohio State run concluded, announced his first three hires Friday: defensive coordinator and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri, linebackers coach Koy McFarland and secondary coach Michael Hunter.

"I'm excited for these guys to join our coaching staff," Wilson said. "I am very familiar with each of them, having coached together with Matt and Koy at Ohio State, and then having the opportunity to coach Michael at Indiana.

"First, they are tremendous individuals as well as excellent football coaches with bright futures ahead of them. They each possess the skillsets to be outstanding recruiters and teachers of our young men."