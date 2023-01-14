Steve Spurrier Jr. returns to Oklahoma as TU's offensive coordinator: 'It's good to be back'

The first time Steve Spurrier Jr. moved to Oklahoma, he was a 27-year-old hired by Bob Stoops to coach wide receivers.

Spurrier spent three years in Norman during that stint, assisting with the Sooners’ rebuild and winning a national championship at the conclusion of the undefeated 2000 season.

“After winning the national championship, my triplets were born seven days later,” Spurrier said last week. “Certainly a lot of fond memories in Oklahoma with my family. It’s good to be back in Oklahoma.”

In 2016, Spurrier returned to Stoops’ OU staff as offensive specialist and director of high school recruiting. He’s back in the Sooner State for a third time, hired last week by Kevin Wilson as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited to get this offense going,” Spurrier said. “Tulsa has always had a good program, a good team, always had a chance to be successful. We feel we really can continue that.”

Spurrier brings name recognition along with a lengthy resume, having worked 15 years under his legendary father including a decade at South Carolina. Most recently, he was on Mike Leach’s staffs at Washington State and Mississippi State but parted ways with the latter after Leach died a month ago at age 61.

“I’d like to recognize the memory of coach Leach and appreciate my time with him,” Spurrier said to open his first TU media session. “I got to coach six years with him, and it was a tragic event to occur that affected a lot of people and affected Mississippi State in a lot of ways. My heart goes out to his family, and I was blessed to have had the chance to be with him when I was.”

Wilson knew Spurrier from their brief overlap at OU, with the pair being on the same staff for a month before Spurrier followed his dad to the NFL in 2002. For the past few years, their families have vacationed together.

Asked what about the TU job was appealing, Spurrier said: “Obviously, coach Wilson had a lot to do with it. Nowadays when players come and go and coaches come and go, you want to make sure you’re with a guy that you know and with a guy that you kind of like and honestly, with a guy that you think kind of likes you.

“Who coach Wilson is and what he does and what his track record is as a coach, as a head coach, as an offensive mind, is something I certainly wanted to be a part of.”

Despite his background, Spurrier said he is not planning to install Leach’s offense. He will work with Wilson, who was an offensive coordinator for three decades, to come up with an offense that suits the Hurricane’s personnel.

“Our head coach is going to run the ball a little bit more than Mike Leach, and I like to as well,” Spurrier said. “This will not be an air raid offense. This will be a spread offense. It will have a tight end involved in the game and a fullback involved in the game. We could have two tight ends on the field at the same time.

“We’re going to run the ball. We’re still going to throw it. We’re going to have to the ability to drop back and throw the ball, probably have a quarterback that can run the ball a little bit. … I think we have a quarterback (Braylon Braxton) that’s an athletic young man that can carry the ball a little bit and we can be very successful doing that.”

Regarding his initial impressions of Braxton, Spurrier said: “Talented young man, really good presence. He’s a sharp kid. He’s a good leader. He fundamentally does a lot of really good things. I’m looking forward to getting started with him.”

Spurrier and his wife, Melissa, a pediatric nurse, have been married for 25 years. In addition to the triplets, who are in college, they have four younger children including a set of twin boys.

“They said if we’d had quads, we could have hit the cycle and that’s never happened before,” Spurrier said. “I could have gotten my own TV show.”