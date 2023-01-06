 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Spurrier Jr. hired as TU offensive coordinator, will also coach quarterbacks, source

Kevin Wilson's offensive coordinator at the University of Tulsa will be Steve Spurrier Jr., a source close to the program told the Tulsa World on Friday morning.

Spurrier, a 51-year-old who also will coach quarterbacks, is expected to arrive on campus Friday afternoon. He spent the past three years coaching receivers at Mississippi State but was not retained after this season.

He also was on his father's staff at South Carolina for more than a decade. Spurrier's other college coaching stops include Oklahoma, Western Kentucky, Washington State, Arizona and Florida, and he played receiver at Duke.

Wilson, who is back in Tulsa after his Ohio State run concluded, is expected to announce three defensive hires Friday: coordinator Matt Guerrieri, linebackers coach Koy McFarland and secondary coach Michael Hunter.

Bill and Kelly host new TU head football coach Kevin Wilson, discussing his transition from Ohio State to Tulsa; hiring his coaching staff; the transfer portal and more.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

