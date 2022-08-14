Stacy Prammanasudh: Former star golfer is now 'mom' and plays tennis

Stacy Prammanasudh, now Stacy Upton, hasn’t played much golf since retiring from the LPGA Tour in 2013.

In fact, as of late, she has swung a racket more than a club, although she did play in a Women’s All Pro Tour event earlier this year at The Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow.

Upton, 42, has two sons — ages 10 and 7 — who stay active with sports. Her older son played golf for a while, but has turned his focus to tennis, while the younger one loves baseball.

“The only person that plays (golf) in the family now is Dad,” Upton said of her husband, Pete. “I don’t play much now especially as the kids don’t. I picked up playing tennis when COVID hit, so we spend a lot of time at the tennis courts.”

Upton won three state championships in 1995, 1996 and 1998 at Enid High School. She was a four-time All-American at TU and is in the school's hall of fame. On the LPGA Tour, she had two career victories and 30 top-10 finishes.

But after playing competitively for so many years, she says it’s hard to enjoy golf the same. Having children at home has changed Upton's outlook.

“I spent 20-30 years grinding on the golf course by myself,” Upton said. “(Golf) just kind of fizzled out. Golf was always something I did, but tennis is actually, like, fun.”

Playing on the LPGA Tour was never Upton’s dream, but when she received a sponsor’s exemption for a tour event at Tulsa Country Club in 2001 while she was still in college, she noticed the game was still the same despite the increased level of competition.

She enjoyed a 10-year LPGA Tour career and earned more $3.5 million from tournaments. Now, she can focus on what means the most to her, being a mother.

“Golf was just something I did, it wasn’t who I was,” Upton said. “My kids, they walk by the trophies every day and they don’t mean anything to them.

“Because they know me as Mom."