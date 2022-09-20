Spotlight on TU as Davis Brin, Keylon Stokes among national leaders, facing SEC opponent

The University of Tulsa has been receiving some well-deserved national attention this week.

Media around the country are starting to take notice that quarterback Davis Brin is leading the nation in passing and receiver Keylon Stokes is third in receiving yards, and the spotlight is only going to get brighter this weekend as the Golden Hurricane visits No. 16 Ole Miss.

Of course, if Tulsa (2-1) can pull off the upset and come out of Oxford with a win, it would take the attention to the next level.

“It’s great to get that kind of recognition, but you just keep going on with your day,” said Stokes, who is tied for second in the nation with 28 receptions and third in yards with 457, along with three touchdowns. “We still haven’t proved anything, we still have a whole season to go through. There’s still a lot of things that we want to accomplish.

“We definitely have taken an extra step; it’s something that we already knew was in our bag, something that we already knew we were capable of doing. Just for us to keep doing that is going to be amazing.”

Brin showed flashes of talent last year, throwing for 3,269 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he also led the country with 16 interceptions. The early excellence this season (1,206 yards, 11 touchdowns, just one interception) has surprised some observers. But for Stokes, who missed most of last season due to a torn quad injury after leading the Hurricane in receiving in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the connection has been there all along.

“I just knew in August, I knew that it was going to click,” Stokes said, referring to the beginning of fall camp. “Davis has always been a great quarterback, he’s always been a smart quarterback, he’s always been someone who just wants to score a lot of touchdowns, so just having that mindset, with the receivers that we have, it was bound to be like this. We just got to keep going and keep doing what we have to do.”

TU coach Philip Montgomery is looking forward to seeing what his potent passing game can do against an elite opponent that ranks 16th in the nation in total defense (264.3 yards per game) and tied for second in scoring defense, having allowed just 13 total points over three games.

“Being able to go throw the ball and spread it around the way we’ve been able to do so far, this is going to be a great test for us this weekend,” Montgomery said Tuesday during the team’s weekly press conference. “Those guys are playing with confidence, they’ve got a good energy about them, they’re able to kind of feel and read and that part of it is so important for us in what we do. We’ve got to continue to stay in that mode and not try to do more than what we’ve been doing — just be us and go out and perform the way we know we can.”

Playing against Ole Miss, which has won its three games by large margins (28-10 over Troy, 59-3 over Central Arkansas and 42-0 last weekend against Georgia Tech), certainly gets the players’ attention.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Stokes said. “Every game that we play is exciting, just that they are ranked and being that they are a top team, it just makes it even more exciting, just to show what we can do against a team like that. They’re a great opponent, they fly around to the ball, they do everything that they’re supposed to do. It’s going to be a great game to see where we’re at.”

There is a line to balance between not wanting to put too much emphasis on the Rebels as opposed to any other opponent, while at the same time recognizing this will be a significantly bigger stage for the Hurricane.

“Our coaches have preached to us to try and treat every opponent the same, so really try to get locked in for this one,” said senior nickel safety Bryson Powers, “but it’s going to be exciting to play in an environment like that, compared to where we’ve played in previous games.”

“Going into every game, my mindset’s always the same, it never changes,” Stokes added. “I just want to go out there and play to my best ability and all of us receivers, we just go out there and show what we can do. It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be an exciting game to go against their DBs and see what it’s going to be like. I can’t wait.”

Coming off their most complete performance of the season, a dominant 54-17 victory over Jacksonville State last Saturday, in which all aspects of the team contributed, Tulsa has to adapt to trying to do the same thing against a much better opponent.

“I think any time you’re playing against the No. 16 team in the country, guys are going to be geared up ready to play,” Montgomery said. “The good thing that I think our team has done so far this year and hopefully continue to do, is we’re not riding the roller coaster part of it, just be even-keeled about who we are and what we do and how we get there.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin views having to prepare for Brin and Stokes and company as a good challenge.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do with better opponents coming up, and it starts with the No. 1 pass offense in the country, by far — not even close,” Kiffin said in his weekly press conference on Monday. “This is a totally different challenge than we’ve had. I think some people would say the best team we’ve played; the most challenging team for sure, schematically and passing game.”