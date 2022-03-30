Sports talk podcast: Spring football, plus Eric Konkol's first impression and thoughts on Baker Mayfield

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss the good place Mike Gundy is in at OSU, the hiring of Brent Venables at OU, the great first impression of TU's new basketball coach and the future of Baker Mayfield in the NFL.
Related content:
Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy unwavering amid transfer phenomenon: "We’re not gonna get in the big portal business"
People are also reading…
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A tattoo, a mother, OSU's new starting cornerback and the Cowboys' 2022 challenge
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Can Baker Mayfield play his tried-and-true 'I'll show you' card at next stop? Or does that even fly in remorseless NFL?
Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories