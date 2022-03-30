 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports talk podcast: Spring football, plus Eric Konkol's first impression and thoughts on Baker Mayfield

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss the good place Mike Gundy is in at OSU, the hiring of Brent Venables at OU, the great first impression of TU's new basketball coach and the future of Baker Mayfield in the NFL.

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

