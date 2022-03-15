 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports talk podcast: Anything of value costs money

Who could be TU's next coach? A discussion by Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten of some names that could pop up. Plus, the Lloyd Noble Center is a bad place for the high school state tournament, but the games were great, capping a memorable season.

TU Sports Extra podcast: Kelly Hines covered the entire Frank Haith era at TU. Here are her thoughts

Throwback Tulsa: TU's last NCAA tournament trip was the First Four vs Michigan six years ago

Guerin Emig: Some suggestions for Rick Dickson as he launches TU's most critical coach search since landing Nolan Richardson

Who's going to be TU's next coach? Here are some names to consider like Sutton, Mills, Pooh, Montonati, others

After a 20-loss season and attendance issues, TU’s Frank Haith resigns after 8 seasons

