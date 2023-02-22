TAMPA, Fla. -- Sammie Puisis scored 27 points, fueled by seven treys, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu added 25 to lead 23rd-ranked South Florida past Tulsa 93-83 on Wednesday night.

Temira Poindexter paced Tulsa (16-11 overall, 6-8 American Athletic) with 25 points and Maddie Bittle scored 22 as the Golden Hurricane lost for the eighth time in nine games.

The game was tied at 69 early in the fourth quarter before South Florida (25-5, 14-1) went on a decisive 10-0 run.

“I am super proud of this team,” TU coach Angie Nelp said. “These girls do so much and work so hard every day. They stepped on the floor and they gave it their all and that is what Tulsa basketball is all about. We came up a little short in the fourth quarter, giving them too many paint points, but this team kept coming back and I am so proud of them.”

TU jumped to a 17-6 lead and was ahead 36-27 midway through the second quarter before the Bulls used a 15-2 run to move ahead 42-38 going into halftime.

Five times in the third quarter, the Hurricane cut its deficit to one, but didn't catch the Bulls until Bittle's jumper tied the game at 62 with 9:08 left.

Bittle tied it twice more -- on a 3-pointer at 67 and a layup at 69, before Puisis answered with a tiebreaking 3 and South Florida pulled away. eventually leading by as much as 89-75 with 1:17 left.

TU, which scored its most points in its past 14 games, wore red uniforms for only the second time in its women’s team's history.

Katia Gallegos, in her first season with TU after playing three years at UTEP, scored her 1,000th career point.

TU's next game is 2 p.m. Saturday at Houston.