Source: TU defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie interviews for TCU position

University of Tulsa defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie is a candidate for the same role at TCU and has interviewed for the job, a source familiar with the situation told the Tulsa World.

Gillespie is a significant member of the Hurricane program, having arrived in January 2015 as linebackers coach on Philip Montgomery's original staff and overseeing a turnaround on that side of the ball after being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019.

"He's done a tremendous job in what we've been able to do as a program, but especially as a defense," Montgomery said last month. "He's a guy that just loves coaching ball, loves coaching kids and does it with the right type of temperament, the right type of attitude and enjoys what he does each and every day."

Montgomery and Gillespie originally worked together at Stephenville (Texas) High School, where Gillespie is from and where he ultimately became head coach and won a state title. In total, Gillespie spent two decades at the high school level.

At TU, Gillespie took the Hurricane from a defense that frequently struggled to one that has consistently produced. As coordinator, he prompted the change to a 3-3-5 alignment and a decrease in 120 fewer yards per game allowed.